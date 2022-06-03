Thorpe historical marker replaced

A new historical marker is in place telling passing motorists of 1912 two-time Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe having once played baseball in downtown Rocky Mount.

The marker replaced one accidentally knocked down more than two years ago.

“I’m glad to know that it is back in place and doing its job,” Ansley Wegner, administrator of the state Highway Historical Marker Program, told the Telegram over the phone.

The new marker was installed May 18, state Transportation Department spokesman Andrew Barksdale said.

Thorpe, a Native American who lived from 1887 to 1953, was voted the Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950.

The marker in Rocky Mount was installed in 1960 and had been along the west to northwest side of North Church Street close to the intersection with Falls Road.

The new marker is on the east to northeast side of North Church and closer to the intersection with Falls.

The Telegram, in stories published in December 2019, first reported that the marker had been presumed stolen but subsequently reported that the marker had accidentally been struck by the contract mower Precision Cut.

Wegner told the newspaper that the state Transportation Department in April 2019 stopped funding the Highway Historical Marker Program, in part due to financial difficulties having resulted from a hurricane, and that the Thorpe marker was determined not to be repairable.

Wegner told the newspaper that Precision Cut paid for the full cost of a replacement marker, but that the cost of the future marker increased and the Highway Historical Marker Program would cover the difference.

Wegner said the Transportation Department after the end of January resumed funding the Highway Historical Marker Program.

“So we’re going to be in great shape going forward, but we’ve just got to dig out of all this maintenance hole that we’re in,” Wegner said.

She was referring to numerous markers throughout the state that need repairing or replacing.

She also said markers are struck all the time, with mowers, drunk drivers, people texting and driving, snowplows and people sliding on the ice being among the list of reasons why.

Sewah Studios, which is based in Ohio, has been making highway historical markers for North Carolina since just after World War II.

Wegner said there has been such a backlog that the Highway Historical Marker Program sort of overwhelmed Sewah Studios with so many orders.

“But we are very much on top of it,” Wegner said of the situation. “It’s just that it’s a slow process.”

Thorpe came to Rocky Mount in 1909, between sessions in college in Pennsylvania, and played baseball for the Rocky Mount Railroaders. His having played professionally resulted in his being stripped of his Olympic medals.

He later fell on hard times, but the memory of him as an athlete was revived via the big screen in the 1951 movie “Jim Thorpe — All American” starring Burt Lancaster.

In 1983, Thorpe’s Olympic honors were returned to his family.

Thorpe also was the first president of what later became the NFL.

Posthumously in 1963 he became a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with that inaugural class having included then-Chicago Bears Coach George Halas, former Green Bay Packers Coach Curly Lambeau and former Washington Redskins Quarterback Sammy Baugh.

Thorpe’s story as a pro football player also is featured via YouTube as one in a series of NFL Films videos of the 100 greatest professional football players of all time, with each player’s story told by a noteworthy person.

Thorpe is ranked 37th on that list.