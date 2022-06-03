ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Thorpe historical marker replaced

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nugAO_0fz1qerj00

A new historical marker is in place telling passing motorists of 1912 two-time Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe having once played baseball in downtown Rocky Mount.

The marker replaced one accidentally knocked down more than two years ago.

“I’m glad to know that it is back in place and doing its job,” Ansley Wegner, administrator of the state Highway Historical Marker Program, told the Telegram over the phone.

The new marker was installed May 18, state Transportation Department spokesman Andrew Barksdale said.

Thorpe, a Native American who lived from 1887 to 1953, was voted the Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950.

The marker in Rocky Mount was installed in 1960 and had been along the west to northwest side of North Church Street close to the intersection with Falls Road.

The new marker is on the east to northeast side of North Church and closer to the intersection with Falls.

The Telegram, in stories published in December 2019, first reported that the marker had been presumed stolen but subsequently reported that the marker had accidentally been struck by the contract mower Precision Cut.

Wegner told the newspaper that the state Transportation Department in April 2019 stopped funding the Highway Historical Marker Program, in part due to financial difficulties having resulted from a hurricane, and that the Thorpe marker was determined not to be repairable.

Wegner told the newspaper that Precision Cut paid for the full cost of a replacement marker, but that the cost of the future marker increased and the Highway Historical Marker Program would cover the difference.

Wegner said the Transportation Department after the end of January resumed funding the Highway Historical Marker Program.

“So we’re going to be in great shape going forward, but we’ve just got to dig out of all this maintenance hole that we’re in,” Wegner said.

She was referring to numerous markers throughout the state that need repairing or replacing.

She also said markers are struck all the time, with mowers, drunk drivers, people texting and driving, snowplows and people sliding on the ice being among the list of reasons why.

Sewah Studios, which is based in Ohio, has been making highway historical markers for North Carolina since just after World War II.

Wegner said there has been such a backlog that the Highway Historical Marker Program sort of overwhelmed Sewah Studios with so many orders.

“But we are very much on top of it,” Wegner said of the situation. “It’s just that it’s a slow process.”

Thorpe came to Rocky Mount in 1909, between sessions in college in Pennsylvania, and played baseball for the Rocky Mount Railroaders. His having played professionally resulted in his being stripped of his Olympic medals.

He later fell on hard times, but the memory of him as an athlete was revived via the big screen in the 1951 movie “Jim Thorpe — All American” starring Burt Lancaster.

In 1983, Thorpe’s Olympic honors were returned to his family.

Thorpe also was the first president of what later became the NFL.

Posthumously in 1963 he became a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with that inaugural class having included then-Chicago Bears Coach George Halas, former Green Bay Packers Coach Curly Lambeau and former Washington Redskins Quarterback Sammy Baugh.

Thorpe’s story as a pro football player also is featured via YouTube as one in a series of NFL Films videos of the 100 greatest professional football players of all time, with each player’s story told by a noteworthy person.

Thorpe is ranked 37th on that list.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Curly Lambeau
Person
Burt Lancaster
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
580
Followers
531
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy