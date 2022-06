An entire block of restaurants, bars and other small businesses along Ke‘eaumoku Street closed on Jan. 31 to make way for—what else?—a new condo development. The scene has played out repeatedly across urban Honolulu, but this time it scattered the heart of a neighborhood locals affectionately know as Koreamoku. Here are the faces and stories behind three of its former denizens: a decades-old Korean eatery, a short-lived experiment in Taiwanese street food, and a mom and pop store trying to navigate an uncertain future.

