Biden pleads with Congress to act on guns and Trump endorses Michels

'Let's finally do something': Biden urges Congress to pass bans on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

Biden said that if Congress could not ban assault weapons, then they should raise the age to purchase those type of guns from 18 to 21. He also said that background checks should be strengthened and called for the passage of "Red Flag" laws which allow courts to remove firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others. "Let's finally do something," Biden said in ending his remarks.

As president, Biden has regularly called for gun background checks and the renewal of a ban on assault weapons. But for the first time Thursday, he put his support behind federal legislation that would raise the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 years old to 21. He called out critics who argue that, because Americans can serve in the military at 18, they should be able to buy a gun at the same age. "That's with training and supervision by the best-trained experts in the world," Biden said. "Don't tell me raising the age won't make a difference. Enough."

Locally, easy access to guns is the greatest threat to public safety in Milwaukee, but the city's hands are largely tied when it comes to regulating them, Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Thursday. “It’s slow-motion mass murder, on a constant, constant basis,” Johnson said.

In Racine Thursday, two people were shot while attending the graveside service for a man who had been shot and killed by Racine police last month.

Donald Trump endorses Tim Michels for Wisconsin governor, inserting himself into a competitive GOP primary

With his endorsement of Michels, Trump inserts himself into the competitive primary with two months to go before Republican voters head to the polls and just after his preferred candidate lost in another battleground state, Georgia. Trump's endorsement will effectively introduce Michels to the Republican faithful. Earlier this month, less than 4% of delegates at the state GOP convention said they backed him for governor while nearly 60% said they preferred former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

"If I know one thing about President Trump, it's that he likes winners, and I'm the only person in this race who has won statewide — not once, but four times," Kleefisch said in a statement about the endorsement.

Trump endorses Michels after publicly praising state Rep. Tim Ramthun in 2021, a few months before Ramthun launched a campaign for governor. Trump commended Ramthun for attempting to put forward a resolution to decertify the 2020 election, which is impossible. Ramthun and a spokeswoman for a fourth candidate, Kevin Nicholson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Money

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL: Northwestern Mutual partners with financial institutions to invest in the Black community's future.

HOUSING MARKET: Younger Wisconsin adults may have to make more sacrifices to purchase a home.

The Fun Stuff

MSO: The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is looking to replace ten retirees with hundreds of years of musical experience.

ZOO: The Milwaukee County Zoo has welcomed its newest baby animal — a female reticulated giraffe born on May 27 to mom, Marlee, and dad, Bahatika.

The Games

BREWERS: Wow, welcome home. The Brewers returned to Milwaukee by scoring 4 in the 9th to walk off the Padres.

THE WATTS: Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badgers football star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.

Today's Weather

The string of beautiful days continues with a high of 73 under sunny skies, but the weekend looks soggy.

