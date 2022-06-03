ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Energetic Jimbo Fisher talks football to Brazos County A&M Club

By Robert Cessna
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimbo Fisher capped off a hectic few days by speaking at the Brazos County A&M Club 2022 Coaches’ Night at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday night followed by a paintball excursion with his team. An upbeat Fisher talked football for 50 minutes with A&M play-by-play radio announcer...

