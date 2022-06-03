ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiner, TX

Mumford baseball team drops regional final series to undefeated Shiner

By MIKE FORMAN Special to The Eagle
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

LA GRANGE — All that was at stake was a second consecutive trip to the state tournament when Carson Schuette came into pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Shiner starter Drew Wenske had struck out the first two batters of the inning when he reached his pitch...

theeagle.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Kyle Rittenhouse says he will attend Blinn College; hopes to transfer to Texas A&M later

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023. A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college’s website states that “most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

It was a wild night at Blue Bell Park

Little has fazed the Texas A&M baseball team this year, but the acid test was Sunday night during the College Station Regional championship against TCU. The Aggies did their typical deal where where they play like a Little League team for several innings, and a bad Little League team at that. And a then few innings later the Aggies are the nation’s best team this side of top-ranked Tennessee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M ends TCU domination with dominating 9th

The seismic sighs you’ve been experiencing in the last 36 hours are just thankful responses by Aggies who are appreciative the TCU jinx is finally over. It doesn’t get much better than Texas A&M’s 15-9 victory over the Horned Frogs to win the College Station Regional on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park. Let’s be honest, A&M’s turnaround season would have had a lousy ending if TCU had found a way to end the Aggies’ season for the fifth straight time.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Late extra-base power lifts Aggies into winners' bracket final at College Station Regional

The Texas A&M baseball team is good enough to hit its way to Omaha, Nebraska, but probably not with singles. The Aggies had 12 straight one-baggers until Troy Claunch’s double in the seventh inning ended the team’s power outage. A two-run homer by Austin Bost in the next inning gave the Aggies the lead, and Kole Kaler’s solo shot in the ninth capped a wild 9-6 victory over Louisiana on Saturday night at Blue Bell Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

11th annual Hog Splash fundraiser to take place this August

For the 11th year, area volleyball teams will have a chance to get down and dirty for a good cause in August. The Hog Splash fundraiser for Hospice Brazos Valley will be back in Snook to close out the summer in August. On Aug. 27, Slovacek Food will host an...
SNOOK, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M advances to super regionals with 15-9 marathon win over TCU

Texas A&M and TCU tend to have dramatic matchups in the postseason and Sunday night’s College Station Regional final was no different. This time, the Aggies were on the winning side as they topped the Horned Frogs 15-9 on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park before 6,525 fans. TCU had eliminated A&M in the last four postseason meetings between the two. The game lasted 5 hours, 2 minutes, ending nine minutes into Monday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Highlights: A&M 15, TCU 9

Relive a wild night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park which saw the Aggies come away with the College Station Regional crown by a score of 15-9 over the TCU Horned Frogs. June 5, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Louisville beats Michigan to advance to CS Super Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Texas A&M wasn’t the only team with a flair for the dramatics. The 12th-seeded Louisville Cardinals rode a four-run eighth inning to an 11-9 victory over Michigan on Monday afternoon to win the Louisville Regional, advancing to face the fifth-seeded Aggies this weekend in the College Station Super Regional.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bryan College Station Eagle

NCAA Game 3 Press Conference: TCU

TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos, Garrett Wright and Brayden Tayloor address the media after a 3-1 win over ORU at the College Station Regional. June 4, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, April 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Come fall in love with the cutest little bungalow you ever did see! Built in 1940, this charming craftsman-style home is located in Historic Downtown Bryan, across the street from The Kyle House. Previously an AirBNB, this home has both residential and commercial potential! Lovingly updated while retaining all of its character! From the picket fence to the original oak hardwood floors, it's hard to not love everything! Remodeled in 2019, this gourmet kitchen features a suite of high-end GE Cafe appliances, including dual-fuel double oven range with griddle, refrigerator with in-door ice, hot and cold water, dishwasher. Delightful farmhouse sink, plate rack, extra shelves, and unique antique mantle surround for the range! Primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms located on the first floor, and a fourth bedroom with new shiplap wall features located upstairs. The two bathrooms feature nice updates! Laundry includes stacked Samsung 2020 washer/dryer. Secluded and private backyard offers great space for entertaining! New paint throughout! New luxury-grade carpet in upstairs bedroom. New roof 2019. New HVAC 2018. New electrical panel (moved to exterior) 2019. Full restoration of the pier and beam foundation. Convenient location - easy access to Historic Downtown Bryan. Less than five miles to Texas A&M! Move-in-ready historical homes rarely come on the market. Hurry to schedule your tour before another buyer snaps this one up!
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan school district approves new campus leaders

Multiple Bryan campuses will see new leadership in the coming school year, but they are not all new faces to the school district. The Bryan school board approved Kim Guess as the new principal of Bowen Elementary School and Linda Taplette as Fannin’s new leader in the 2022-2023 school year. The board also approved Alfred Scott as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School when it opens for the 2023-2024 school year.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

How was Gonzalo Lopez able to escape?

It was a relatively quiet evening in The Eagle newsroom Thursday. The last reporters were packing up to leave for the night. Then came word that convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez — who escaped from a prison bus near Centerville three weeks ago — apparently had killed a family of five at a home along Texas 7 earlier in the day and had escaped in a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado described as a “farm truck.”
CENTERVILLE, TX

