ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Bombers rally in eighth inning to beat Cane Cutters 6-4 in home opener

By Abigail Ochoa
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazos Valley’s quiet night at the plate enjoyed a wake-up call in the eighth inning as the Bombers came from behind to beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 6-4 in their home opener at Edible Field on Thursday night. The Bombers tied the Texas Collegiate League game at 2...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

It was a wild night at Blue Bell Park

Little has fazed the Texas A&M baseball team this year, but the acid test was Sunday night during the College Station Regional championship against TCU. The Aggies did their typical deal where where they play like a Little League team for several innings, and a bad Little League team at that. And a then few innings later the Aggies are the nation’s best team this side of top-ranked Tennessee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Louisville beats Michigan to advance to CS Super Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Texas A&M wasn’t the only team with a flair for the dramatics. The 12th-seeded Louisville Cardinals rode a four-run eighth inning to an 11-9 victory over Michigan on Monday afternoon to win the Louisville Regional, advancing to face the fifth-seeded Aggies this weekend in the College Station Super Regional.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bryan College Station Eagle

Late extra-base power lifts Aggies into winners' bracket final at College Station Regional

The Texas A&M baseball team is good enough to hit its way to Omaha, Nebraska, but probably not with singles. The Aggies had 12 straight one-baggers until Troy Claunch’s double in the seventh inning ended the team’s power outage. A two-run homer by Austin Bost in the next inning gave the Aggies the lead, and Kole Kaler’s solo shot in the ninth capped a wild 9-6 victory over Louisiana on Saturday night at Blue Bell Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kyle Rittenhouse says he will attend Blinn College; hopes to transfer to Texas A&M later

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023. A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college’s website states that “most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

11th annual Hog Splash fundraiser to take place this August

For the 11th year, area volleyball teams will have a chance to get down and dirty for a good cause in August. The Hog Splash fundraiser for Hospice Brazos Valley will be back in Snook to close out the summer in August. On Aug. 27, Slovacek Food will host an...
SNOOK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombers#Cane#The Acadiana Cane Cutters#Texas Collegiate League#The Victoria Generals
Bryan College Station Eagle

NCAA Game 3 Press Conference: TCU

TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos, Garrett Wright and Brayden Tayloor address the media after a 3-1 win over ORU at the College Station Regional. June 4, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, April 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Come fall in love with the cutest little bungalow you ever did see! Built in 1940, this charming craftsman-style home is located in Historic Downtown Bryan, across the street from The Kyle House. Previously an AirBNB, this home has both residential and commercial potential! Lovingly updated while retaining all of its character! From the picket fence to the original oak hardwood floors, it's hard to not love everything! Remodeled in 2019, this gourmet kitchen features a suite of high-end GE Cafe appliances, including dual-fuel double oven range with griddle, refrigerator with in-door ice, hot and cold water, dishwasher. Delightful farmhouse sink, plate rack, extra shelves, and unique antique mantle surround for the range! Primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms located on the first floor, and a fourth bedroom with new shiplap wall features located upstairs. The two bathrooms feature nice updates! Laundry includes stacked Samsung 2020 washer/dryer. Secluded and private backyard offers great space for entertaining! New paint throughout! New luxury-grade carpet in upstairs bedroom. New roof 2019. New HVAC 2018. New electrical panel (moved to exterior) 2019. Full restoration of the pier and beam foundation. Convenient location - easy access to Historic Downtown Bryan. Less than five miles to Texas A&M! Move-in-ready historical homes rarely come on the market. Hurry to schedule your tour before another buyer snaps this one up!
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Monday, June 6

Storyteller Toni Simmons will explore the tradition of dancing in African-American culture and folklore from Africa to America to Emancipation as part of Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom's Legacy "Dancing for Freedom," June 15 at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. The event is hosted by the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum's Education Department.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley expands into Robertson County

The reach of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley has expanded into Robertson County with the first matches established in the Hearne school district. “Expanding out to Robertson County, there’s a huge potential to make an impact in the kids’ futures out there. They haven’t had an opportunity like this before,” said Kirsten Acosta, mentoring services manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan school district approves new campus leaders

Multiple Bryan campuses will see new leadership in the coming school year, but they are not all new faces to the school district. The Bryan school board approved Kim Guess as the new principal of Bowen Elementary School and Linda Taplette as Fannin’s new leader in the 2022-2023 school year. The board also approved Alfred Scott as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School when it opens for the 2023-2024 school year.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state among the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings. Hochul, a Democrat,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy