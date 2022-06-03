Bombers rally in eighth inning to beat Cane Cutters 6-4 in home opener

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, April 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Come fall in love with the cutest little bungalow you ever did see! Built in 1940, this charming craftsman-style home is located in Historic Downtown Bryan, across the street from The Kyle House. Previously an AirBNB, this home has both residential and commercial potential! Lovingly updated while retaining all of its character! From the picket fence to the original oak hardwood floors, it's hard to not love everything! Remodeled in 2019, this gourmet kitchen features a suite of high-end GE Cafe appliances, including dual-fuel double oven range with griddle, refrigerator with in-door ice, hot and cold water, dishwasher. Delightful farmhouse sink, plate rack, extra shelves, and unique antique mantle surround for the range! Primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms located on the first floor, and a fourth bedroom with new shiplap wall features located upstairs. The two bathrooms feature nice updates! Laundry includes stacked Samsung 2020 washer/dryer. Secluded and private backyard offers great space for entertaining! New paint throughout! New luxury-grade carpet in upstairs bedroom. New roof 2019. New HVAC 2018. New electrical panel (moved to exterior) 2019. Full restoration of the pier and beam foundation. Convenient location - easy access to Historic Downtown Bryan. Less than five miles to Texas A&M! Move-in-ready historical homes rarely come on the market. Hurry to schedule your tour before another buyer snaps this one up!

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO