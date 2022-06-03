ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Development, day care approved in Cranberry

By Julia Maruca, Eagle Staff Writer
cranberryeagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANBERRY TWP – Two new development projects in Cranberry – a 790-unit residential development and a day care that could serve up to 200 children – were given the go-ahead by Cranberry Township supervisors Thursday evening. The Crescent development, a proposed residential and commercial complex near...

www.cranberryeagle.com

cranberryeagle.com

Kelly seeks $18M for Butler County

A $7 million replacement of the Karns Crossing Bridge in Butler and Summit townships is part of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s requests for federal funding for local projects in next year’s budget. In sum, Kelly, R-16th, seeks more than $45 million from the Community Project Funding program, which...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars Borough mulls selling Church Street property

MARS — Borough council discussed selling a plot of land on Church Street owned by the borough at its meeting Monday night. “We really don’t use it for anything, and we don’t really have a planned use for it,” council president Mike Fleming said. Solicitor Chris...
MARS, PA
wdac.com

Bills Would Modify PA’s LIHEAP Program

HARRISBURG – Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie will be introducing a package of bills to strengthen the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Matzie said PA receives federal funding for home energy assistance and even though that funding arrives annually, the state makes a policy decision not to use all of it, but to hold some of it back for the following year. Some years, the unused portion is $10 million, but this year, it’s estimated to be between $50 million to $100 million. Matzie said his measures would require the state Department of Human Services to expend all the federal money it receives annually. It also would create a new PA LIHEAP program that is open year-round to assist with both home heating and cooling. The bill would be funded by the current federal funding along with a supplemental state appropriation to make up the difference. There are 11 other states with year-round programs. Another bill would modify the makeup of the LIHEAP Advisory Council and add legislative appointments.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County announces successful write-in candidates, completes recount

Following a somewhat contentious recount process and a close statewide election that was eventually conceded, Allegheny County officials certified most of its election results on Monday for the 2022 primary. The Allegheny County Board of Elections met at 10 a.m. and unanimously certified the results of all county elections, with...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
Cranberry Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Glenwillard, PA
cranberryeagle.com

County festivals gear up for summer

As the hot summer months approach, the community organizations and Butler County mainstays that organize some of the season’s largest events are already hard at work. Festivals across the county saw large turnouts last year as residents emerged from a year of stricter COVID-19 safety precautions eager to participate in outdoor activities.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport Road in Harmar reopens to traffic

After being closed for about a week and a half, Freeport Road reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Allegheny Valley Regional Emergency Management Agency coordinator Bruno Moretti said the road is restricted to one lane in each direction. Moretti said there is still work to be done with removing the...
FREEPORT, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Edward Jones sets grand opening in Evans City

Ronald W. Paule and Amanda Crawford of the financial services firm Edward Jones will host a grand-opening celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. June 15, at their new office at 1328 Mars-Evans City Road, Suite 10, Evans City. According to a news release from Edward Jones, Paule looks forward to...
EVANS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Connoquenessing Twp. Resident Named New Dairy Princess

Butler County has a new Dairy Princess. 19-year-old Brooklyn Peters of Connoquenessing Township was named as the new princess for 2022-23. She has been involved in farming since childhood, showing dairy cows and market lambs with her family’s farm. She currently attends Butler County Community College and works at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds responsibly recycle items at PRC hard-to-recycle event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people were able to get some late spring cleaning done on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosted its first of several "hard to recycle" events. Items such as old TVs, cell phones, microwaves, DVD players, glass bottles, and others were dropped off at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The PRC said it's events like this one that help to make sure those items don't end up in a landfill. "By coming here today, folks are able to know that their materials are properly and safely broken down, recycled, and even reused, if possible," said Joshua Schuneman, the collections event manager.For those who were unable to attend Saturday's event, three more are coming up this summer and fall. July 23 at Quaker Valley High SchoolJuly 30 at Next Tier Connect in MonroevilleOctober 1 at Settlers Cabin ParkYou can register for these events and learn more details by heading to the PRC website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

School board thanks hero coach

JACKSON TWP — The first order of business at Monday's Seneca Valley School Board meeting was to recognize the bravery and selflessness of a track coach who rendered lifesaving aid May 13 at the scene of a fiery rollover accident in Forward Township. Dan Dickey, a Ryan Gloyer Middle...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop

COVID hospitalizations are down at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say as of Monday morning, they are treating 10 patients for COVID-19, with one in the ICU. That number is down by eight total patients compared to last week. Meanwhile, numbers are holding steady statewide with just over 1,300 patients receiving...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony hosts first of four artisan events

HARMONY — Artisan Saturdays offer residents of Harmony the chance to showcase their town while outsiders get to sample the borough’s distinct flavor. The event kicked off over the weekend and will continue every Saturday in June. Local businesses welcomed patrons, and vendors — selling everything from paintings and pottery to jewelry and crafts — were set up along Mercer Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HARMONY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Classic Bellevue Home has a Welcome Feel

After exploring historic Pittsburgh estates, a sleek city condo and a stunning stone Tudor-style home in Mt. Lebanon with an indoor pool, Hot Property this week is focusing on a charming neighborhood that often flies under the radar — Bellevue. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for sale at 38 S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Burn Camp provides support, fun for pediatric burn patients

FOMBELL — On a hot Monday afternoon, after dutifully taking their swimming tests, just over a dozen kids lined up eagerly to rocket down the pool slide and jump into the pool at Kamp Kon-O-Kwee just over the county line in Beaver County. As participants at Allegheny Health Network...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County man reportedly found safe

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.— Smith was reportedly located safely. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police out of Ebensburg are searching for a man who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Matthew Raymond Smith, 31, is reported to be missing from the Lilly area and state police describe him to be […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Vacant Sisters of St. Francis complex in Millvale to become apartments

The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.
MILLVALE, PA

