Cranberry road to close for paving

Allegheny County homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help after a man was found dead Monday morning behind a box trailer in Harmar. County 911 was notified at 10:41 a.m., and first responders found the man pinned between a trailer and a loading dock in the 400 block of Nixon Road, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO