Cranberry road to close for paving

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advised motorists traveling between the Butler Valley Interchange, Exit 39, and the Cranberry Interchange, Exit 28, of lane restrictions beginning Saturday evening, followed by a complete closure overnight in this area between midnight and 2 a.m. Lane closures in both directions are slated to begin at...
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 has reopened after a four-vehicle accident closed the roadway early Monday morning. Route 28 reopened shortly before 11:00 a.m. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the call came in at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Monday, June 6, for a four-vehicle accident along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
A $7 million replacement of the Karns Crossing Bridge in Butler and Summit townships is part of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s requests for federal funding for local projects in next year’s budget. In sum, Kelly, R-16th, seeks more than $45 million from the Community Project Funding program, which...
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A house caught fire in Bethel Park Monday morning. According to Bethel Park Police Department on Twitter, Oak Street and Cedar Street are closed because of the fire. Main Street was closed earlier but has since reopened. There’s no word on if anyone was injured....
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A PennDOT employee is in the hospital, and has been in and out of surgeries for the last few days. “It was gut-wrenching. It was horrific,” District 11 Assistant District Executive of Construction Jason Zang told Channel 11. Zang was describing the alleged drunk-driving crash...
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after being pinned between a trailer and a loading dock in Harmar Township. Crews were called to the 400 block of Nixon Road around 10:41 a.m. An accident reconstruction team is also on the scene, according to officials. The victim was...
Nearly three decades ago, the first leg of the Montour Trail was constructed in Cecil Township, and since that time it’s expanded to become a 47-mile “necklace” around Pittsburgh, Montour Trail Council member Ned Williams said. Now, the council is looking for “jewels” to connect to the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Washington County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on May 29 on W. Chestnut Street between McKinley Avenue and Shady Lane. Police said the driver, 18-year-old Andrew Gonzales, was driving too fast for...
UPDATE: According to Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox, a man was undergoing mental distress and was walking around outside with a gun. During the incident, the man shot himself and was then flown to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown. The man’s condition is currently unknown. At 2:15 p.m. on June 6, law enforcement agencies have […]
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police have released the details of a deadly motorcycle crash that took place on State Route 210 in North Mahoning Township on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fatal crash occurred around 4:57 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, on State Route...
INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 6, when...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies...
PITTSBURGH — A 24-year-old man is dead after a car struck him along the Parkway East. The Medical Examiner's office has identified him as Zaonte Davis, 24, of Clairton. State police say the crash occurred just after 2:15 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the Parkway East near the Oakland/Brentwood exit at mile marker 73.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is inching closer to $5 a gallon. On Monday morning, AAA reported the national average was up two cents day-to-day to $4.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That average is up 25 cents in a week. In...
