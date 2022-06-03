ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Cranberry road to close for paving

cranberryeagle.com
 4 days ago

The western end of Rowan Road in Cranberry Township — from...

www.cranberryeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
cranberryeagle.com

Turnpike closure between Butler Valley, Cranberry interchanges slated

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advised motorists traveling between the Butler Valley Interchange, Exit 39, and the Cranberry Interchange, Exit 28, of lane restrictions beginning Saturday evening, followed by a complete closure overnight in this area between midnight and 2 a.m. Lane closures in both directions are slated to begin at...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

UPDATE: Route 28 Reopens Following Four-Vehicle Crash in Jefferson County

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 has reopened after a four-vehicle accident closed the roadway early Monday morning. Route 28 reopened shortly before 11:00 a.m. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the call came in at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Monday, June 6, for a four-vehicle accident along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Kelly seeks $18M for Butler County

A $7 million replacement of the Karns Crossing Bridge in Butler and Summit townships is part of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s requests for federal funding for local projects in next year’s budget. In sum, Kelly, R-16th, seeks more than $45 million from the Community Project Funding program, which...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Cranberry Township, PA
Traffic
City
Cranberry Township, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House catches fire in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A house caught fire in Bethel Park Monday morning. According to Bethel Park Police Department on Twitter, Oak Street and Cedar Street are closed because of the fire. Main Street was closed earlier but has since reopened. There’s no word on if anyone was injured....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Almanac

New pathway to connect Southpointe with Montour Trail

Nearly three decades ago, the first leg of the Montour Trail was constructed in Cecil Township, and since that time it’s expanded to become a 47-mile “necklace” around Pittsburgh, Montour Trail Council member Ned Williams said. Now, the council is looking for “jewels” to connect to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County police seek public's help after body found pinned between trailer, loading dock in Harmar

Allegheny County homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help after a man was found dead Monday morning behind a box trailer in Harmar. County 911 was notified at 10:41 a.m., and first responders found the man pinned between a trailer and a loading dock in the 400 block of Nixon Road, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Route 210

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police have released the details of a deadly motorcycle crash that took place on State Route 210 in North Mahoning Township on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fatal crash occurred around 4:57 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, on State Route...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: One Dead, Twelve Injured in Van Crash

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 6, when...
CBS News

South Hills Village Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies...
wtae.com

Man dies after being struck by car in hit and run on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A 24-year-old man is dead after a car struck him along the Parkway East. The Medical Examiner's office has identified him as Zaonte Davis, 24, of Clairton. State police say the crash occurred just after 2:15 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the Parkway East near the Oakland/Brentwood exit at mile marker 73.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man killed walking along Parkway East

A Clairton man was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle while walking along the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner reported. The victim, Zaonte Lonee Davis, 24, was hit by a vehicle at about 2:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m., the medical examiner said.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy