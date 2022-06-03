ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Local sports briefs

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

SNHS volleyball camp

The Southern Nash High School volleyball team will host a Kids Camp for third- through eighth graders from 10 a.m. to noon June 15-16.

This camp is designed to provide campers of all abilities a rewarding experience.

Campers will receive training in fundamentals of passing, setting, serving and hitting.

Campers will be divided by age, grade, skill level and years of experience.

SN players will run multiple team drills and provide the opportunity for participants to compete against each other.

The camp fee is $25 and due at the time of check-in on June 15. Cash or check will be accepted; checks should be made payable to Southern Nash High Volleyball.

RMA softball camp

Rocky Mount Academy will hold a youth softball camp for ages 7-14 from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-21 at the RMA softball field at 1313 Avondale Drive in Rocky Mount.

The cost is $75. Checks may be made payable to RMA.

Campers are asked to wear appropriate softball attire to include pants, cleats, bat and glove. Campers are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

The camp staff will offer instruction on the fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing, catching and baserunning.

For more information or to register, contact Greg Brown at 252-813-8898 or Katie Oliver at 252-955-9055.

River Bandits instructional camps

The Tarboro River Bandits have partnered with Nash County Parks and Recreation for instructional camps this summer.

The camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14-16 at J.W. Glover Memorial Park in Nashville, July 5-7 at Nash County Miracle Parks at Coopers in Elm City and July 27-29 at W.B. Ennis Memorial Park in Rocky Mount.

The cost is $70 per day or $165 for all three days. Registration ends 10 days prior to camp.

Campers will also receive a free ticket to a River Bandits game.

To register, visit the Nash County Parks and Recreation office or go to nashcounty.recdesk.com/community.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
Nash County, NC
Sports
City
Tarboro, NC
County
Nash County, NC
City
Elm City, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Briefs#Snhs Volleyball#Rma#The Tarboro River Bandits
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
580
Followers
531
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy