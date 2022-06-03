Local sports briefs

SNHS volleyball camp

The Southern Nash High School volleyball team will host a Kids Camp for third- through eighth graders from 10 a.m. to noon June 15-16.

This camp is designed to provide campers of all abilities a rewarding experience.

Campers will receive training in fundamentals of passing, setting, serving and hitting.

Campers will be divided by age, grade, skill level and years of experience.

SN players will run multiple team drills and provide the opportunity for participants to compete against each other.

The camp fee is $25 and due at the time of check-in on June 15. Cash or check will be accepted; checks should be made payable to Southern Nash High Volleyball.

RMA softball camp

Rocky Mount Academy will hold a youth softball camp for ages 7-14 from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-21 at the RMA softball field at 1313 Avondale Drive in Rocky Mount.

The cost is $75. Checks may be made payable to RMA.

Campers are asked to wear appropriate softball attire to include pants, cleats, bat and glove. Campers are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

The camp staff will offer instruction on the fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing, catching and baserunning.

For more information or to register, contact Greg Brown at 252-813-8898 or Katie Oliver at 252-955-9055.

River Bandits instructional camps

The Tarboro River Bandits have partnered with Nash County Parks and Recreation for instructional camps this summer.

The camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14-16 at J.W. Glover Memorial Park in Nashville, July 5-7 at Nash County Miracle Parks at Coopers in Elm City and July 27-29 at W.B. Ennis Memorial Park in Rocky Mount.

The cost is $70 per day or $165 for all three days. Registration ends 10 days prior to camp.

Campers will also receive a free ticket to a River Bandits game.

To register, visit the Nash County Parks and Recreation office or go to nashcounty.recdesk.com/community.