Hot Shots: Local rec soccer league crowns division champions

Hot Shot Soccer, sponsored by Don Bulluck Chevrolet (12U), Lidl (10U) and the Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation Department, closed its regular-season earlier this week with tournaments as champions were crowned in its 8U, 10U and 12U age divisions at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

Game format for 8U is 5v5 with goalkeepers, 7v7 with goalkeepers for 10U and 9v9 with goalkeepers for 12U.

All players must participate and play at least half a game. No player may play a full game unless there are no substitutes available.

The 8Us played four, 10-minute quarters; the 10Us play two, 25-minute halves and the 12U play two, 30-minute halves.

Substitutions may be made at any stoppage and corner kicks are allowed in each division.

Penalty kicks are allowed in the 10U and 12U division. Heading the ball is not allowed, nor is slide tackling.

8U DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lightning 4, Red Wolves 2

The No. 1 seeded Lightning got three goals from Daniel Alvarez and one from David Castro Gonzalez in defeating the No. 2 seed Red Wolves in the 8U tournament championship game on Monday.

Both goals by the Red Wolves were scored by Gavin Hartman.

Members of the Lightning squad are MiKeal Torres, David Castro-Gonzalez, Jayden Santos-Hall, Daniel Alvarez, Ali Hazma, Eleni Kutyna, Samuel Lavik, Bentley Bell, Makayla Bell and Davaeah Johnson. They are coached by Kevin Taylor.

Members of the Red Wolves are Weston Taylor, Marshall Hartman, Adelyn Brondyke, Carter Stewart, Frederick Brinkley, Judah Cloer, Kobe Wooley, Cameron Tillery, Michael Jackson, Nevaeh Morgan and Willow Emery. The are coached by Dayton and Rebekah Hartman.

The tournament opened with a play-in game, where No. 4 seed Wahoo Jaguars edged No. 5 seed Nuggets 4-3.

In the semifinals, the top-seeded Lightning defeated No. 4 Wahoo Jaguars 5-0 and the No. 2 Red Wolves stopped the No. 3 Orange Crush 3-1 to set up the title contest.

10U DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP

FC Amigos 5, RM Speed 1

No. 1 seed FC Amigos erupted for four goals in the second half to break a 1-1 tie, and they went on to defeat No. 2 seed RM Speed in the 10U division championship.

Marco Lopez scored the lone goal for RM Speed in the first half.

Tully Pace led the FC Amigos with three goals, including one on a corner kick that curved into the goal untouched by any defenders. Evan Lankford added two goals for the champions.

FC Amigos team members are Evan Lakford, Ayden Lankford, Tully Pace, Jude Hartman, Jordyn Williams, Calvin Taylor IV, Gage Allen, Hanna Munoz-Cardenas, Raul Munoz-Cardenas, Christian Alston and Ge’nay Bobbitt. They are coached by Patrick Pace.

Members of the RM Speed are Mary Grace Cloer, Sadie Williams, Nathan Ramos, Tucker Conyers, Marcos Lopez, Gabriel Lopez, Maryah Allen, Yosuf Allathaa, Malina Young, Nahla Dunston and Zakai Cowan. They are coached by Louis Ramoz.

This tournament started with a play-in game, where No. 5 seed Atomicz defeated the No. 4 seed Blazers 5-2.

No. 1 seed FC Amigos defeated No. 5 Atomicz 5-0 in one semifinal, while No. 2 RM Speed eased past No. 3 Red Pandas 6-1 in the other semifinal.

12U DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP

FC En Fuego 2, Blazing Revolution 1

Adrian Roundtree provided the game-winning goal as the No. 3 seed FC En Fuego slipped past No. 1 seed Blazing Revolution in the 12U division championship.

Jonathan Howell tallied the only goal for the Blazing Revolution.

Zechariah Woodruff added the other goal for FC En Fuego.

Team members for FC En Fuego are Adrian Roundtree, Ezri Pace, Jaelah Tate, Grant Carson Thompson, Reed Walston, Alana Powell, Ameen Bazzar, Zachariah Woodruff, Azaria Morgan, Kaiden Clark, Jonathan Bryant and Aliyah Bazzar. They are coached by Patrick Pace.

Blazing Revolution team members are Ayah Odeh, Ameer Odeh, Sean Johnston, Seth Hall, Noah Coley, Chase Summerlin, Garrett Summerlin, Elijah Cherry, Keyonna Houston, Jacob Rogers, Brynleigh Waller and Jonathan Howell. They are coached by Michelle Collins.

In the tournament semifinals, No. 1 Blazing Revolution defeated No. 4 seed Tar River United 6-1 while No. 3 seed FC En Fuego edged No. 2 seed Dynamite Eagles 3-2.