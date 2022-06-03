ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento City Unified Reinforces Indoor Masking Mandate As COVID Cases Rise

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified said masks will again be required indoors at all of its schools beginning Monday due to higher rates of community spread of COVID-19.

The district said it is unclear how long this mandate will be in effect, though, there are only two weeks left in the school year.

Students are strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors at school on Friday, though, it’s not mandatory as the district said Monday’s date gives families and students time to prepare for the change.

The district said it will provide free masks for anyone who needs them.

Additionally, the district said it has three testing centers open every weekday at the Serna Center, Albert Einstein Middle School and the Meadowview area for all students, families and staff.

The district said the decision came due to current COVID-19 case rates — 283.49 per 100,000 people — being “eight times higher” than when the indoor masking mandate was lifted for the district in mid-April — 36.92.

Mask Mandate Returns For Sac City Unified Students As COVID Cases Rise

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Monday marked the return of an indoor mask mandate at the Sacramento City Unified School District as students begin the last two weeks of the school year. This move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Sacramento County last week into the “high” level category of COVID-19 community transmission. Other nearby counties have also been moved into the same tier, including Yolo, Solano, and Placer counties. Dr. Dean Blumberg, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UC Davis, says that most new masking requirements will likely be on an “individual level” rather than one of public health. He added that while mask mandates might be returning amid a rising tide of cases, it’s unlikely that there’ll be any COVID-related lockdowns or closures in the near future. Last week, Alameda County became the first in California to reinstate indoor masking requirements. Other school systems that have returned to masking are UCLA and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. According to Blumberg, vaccines for children younger than 5 years old are expected to be available later this month. He also anticipates that Americans could get access to improved COVID-19 vaccines in the fall.
Widower Of Slain Natomas Librarian Amber Clark Now On Mission For More Gun Safety Laws

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Life in prison. That is the sentence for the man convicted of killing Sacramento librarian Amber Clark as she left her Natomas branch in 2018. Now her widower, Kelly Clark, is speaking out with an emotional message and his new mission now that the trial is over. “What’s the word you use to describe the aftermath of this trial,” Cbs13’s Steve Large asked Kelly Clark, widower of Amber Clark. “Relief,” Clark said. “I have a great sense of relief.” Clark has spent the past three-and-a-half years waiting for this moment. “Having gone through this I have become a calmer person in self-reflection....
AAA: Average Cost Of Gas Hits $6.36 A Gallon In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — The rising cost of oil and high demand are keeping gas prices at record-breaking levels, according to AAA. The automobile group said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is at $6.34 — up 19 cents in the last week. In Sacramento, the price of gas is slightly higher than the statewide average, at $6.36 a gallon. Meanwhile, prices in both Stockton and Modesto are lower than the California average, at $6.28 and $6.22 respectively. The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, which is almost double what it was last August. Across the nation, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is around $4.76. While prices in California are higher than other parts of the country due to taxes and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, experts say that recent supply chain issued have also caused prices at the pump to climb in the Golden State. In some parts of southern California, gas prices have surpassed $8 a gallon.
UC Davis Campus Celebrates First-Ever School-Sanctioned Pride Festival

DAVIS (CBS13) — Student organizers at UC Davis celebrated the first-ever school-sanctioned Pride Festival over the weekend. Students say they were inspired to create this event after realizing that no UC campus had a pride event approved by the school to celebrate. One of the main goals was to make sure that the people the event was geared towards were represented at every step of the process. Festival organizer Emma Bischoff had this to say, “There was really a need for a student-run event. We are all queer, transgender, or women of color who put this event together, and it couldn’t have been done without us students who face discrimination every day.” Bischoff and other organizers are hoping to see more resources for next year’s Pride Festival.  
New Certification Requirements For California Servers And Bartenders Set To Start This Summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — By the end of the summer, all of California’s alcohol servers and their managers are required to complete mandatory training and have a valid Responsible Beverage Service certification from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The law, that goes into effect on July 1st, gives servers and their managers 60 days meet the requirements under Assembly Bill 1221 and Assembly Bill 82. AB 1221. An alcoholic server is anyone employed at an ABC on-premises licensed establishment who is responsible for checking identifications, taking customer orders, and pouring or delivering alcoholic beverages. The training can be done online and there...
Sightseers Warned To Respect Private Property As Sunflower Blooms Return To Yolo County

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Sunflowers have made a return in Yolo County – prompting a warning from officials to selfie-seekers. The spectacular bloom, amounting to around 70,000 acres of sunflowers across California, typically drives crowds of people to the area to take photos in the sunflower fields. However, crowds have caused issues for farmers in the past – like trespassing and sometimes trampling the flowers. To try and combat the problems caused by the surge in tourists, some enterprising businesses have created their own experiences replete with sunflower viewing. Visit Yolo is urging people to head to their website and check out their “Sunflower Experience Pass” and list of participating businesses. Officials are urging people to stay off private property and to never pick the sunflowers.
16-Year-Old Ceres Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun To Central Valley High School

CERES (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for being in possession of a gun on campus and several other charges. According to a press release from Ceres Police, on Monday at 12:35 p.m., Central Valley High School staff contacted a School Resource Officer to report a possible gang fight involving a gun. An investigation involving multiple interviews with students led to the discovery of a photo of a handgun that looked like it was taken in the bathroom. The SRO was able to figure out who posted the photo to social media and who was in possession of the handgun. The press release goes on to say that the investigation led them to a Ceres home. A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the home and taken to Juvenile Hall for booking. He was booked for possession of a firearm without serial numbers, possession of a weapon at school, child cruelty, carrying a loaded firearm not registered, carrying a loaded firearm in public with special circumstances, and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor. Police say that the incident appears to be an isolated incident between students. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact School Resource Officer Beltran at Lorenzo.Beltran@ci.ceres.ca.us.
Grass Fire Burns Popular Delta Island Near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13) — Two people were evacuated Monday after a grass fire flared up on an island in the San Joaquin River near Stockton. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked to battle the flames near the Lost Isle resort, roughly 15 miles northwest of Stockton. (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office) The two people were evacuated after flames jumped to a structure on the island, which was likely one of the old abandoned Tiki bars, and started it on fire. While private department Holt Fire, hired by local farmers to protect the area, and sheriff’s boats defend nearby land and...
‘Cat-Sized Lizard’ Rounded Up In Roseville A Sign Of Exotic Pet Problem In City

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A large reptile was rounded up in Roseville, and animal control says this wasn’t the first time. “There was a call on the board — a cat-sized lizard,” Officer Gabe Sorenson said. “And I was really excited and said, ‘Hey, can I hop on that?’ And he said sure.” Sorenson wasn’t sure what he would find when he arrived at an apartment complex this past weekend to meet a very rattled maintenance man. “It was a water monitor trapped inside a maintenance shed. He had trapped it in this bin,” Sorenson said. “I went over there and got him and...
Near Record-Breaking Heat In Store For Later This Week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — Weather officials say that the much of California’s Central Valley could see near record-high temperatures later this week. The National Weather Service station in Sacramento said that Friday will bring widespread areas of high heat risk from the Sacramento Valley down through the San Joaquin Basin. According to CBS13 meteorologist Tracy Humphrey, the heat will arrive Thursday with a high pressure system, pushing temperatures well above average. For context, the average daytime high for this time of year in Sacramento is in the mid-80s. The hottest day of the week is expected to be Friday, when...
‘They Got A Lot Of Services Here For Us’: Outreach Event In Fairfield Aims To Combat Homelessness

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Reaching out to those who are living on the streets can be a challenge, but an outreach event in Fairfield hopes to change that. Joey Nunez is homeless. He received care packages that were handed out at the outreach event. “They got a lot of services here for us,” he said. The event is sponsored by the Fairfield Police Homeless Intervention Team. “We’re looking at not just people who are homeless but people who are at risk of being homeless, people who could be one bad month away from being out on the street,” said Lt. Joshua Kresha with the Fairfield...
Vegetation Fire Near Cal Expo Stopped

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetation fire was burning near Cal Expo along the Lower American River Parkway Friday evening, said the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire did not jeopardize any structures or homes. Three to five acres were burned with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
‘I Don’t Really Know How We’re Making It’: Sacramento Is Hardest-Hit Metro By Baby Formula Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The baby formula shortage is getting worse in Northern California, and recent research shows Sacramento is ranked as the hardest-hit metro area in the country. While the government is shipping formula to the U.S. and a formerly-closed baby formula plant is running again, families say they can’t wait much longer. Most retailers already placed limits on buying formulas at stores. “When I go to the store, I definitely try to get more than one or two cans of formula because of the shortage,” said Lourdes Gutierrez of North Highlands. She’s a mother to a ten-month-old boy. Some families are buying any...
Twin Rivers Unified School District Outlines School Safety Plans In Light of Texas School Shooting

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Twin Rivers Unified outlined parts of school safety plans in place across 52 campuses with the goal of reassuring district families, law enforcement, and community members that protocol is in place in the event of an emergency or an active shooter situation. At Rio Linda High School, 18-24 cameras will be added to an upgraded security system that can be viewed by the Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department, as well as administrators on campus. The new cameras, which are currently in the process of being installed, will be state of the art. “We’ll make our campus...
Woodland Teacher Organizes Memorial For Uvalde Shooting Victims: ‘People Need A Place To Go To Grieve’

WOODLAND (CBS13) — As students and teachers are buried in Uvalde, students and teachers in California are hurting and looking for ways to express themselves. One Woodland elementary school teacher decided to take action. “It actually came to me Friday night,” Teresa Morales said. Backpacks were placed atop a bookcase at Woodland Memorial Library, one for each of the students and teachers shot and killed in Uvalde. Morales, a fourth-grade teacher at Beaman Elementary School, put the display together to cope with her sadness. “I spent the whole week in a funk – in a depression – waiting for someone to do some sort of...
Inaugural Pride Festival At UC Davis Happening Today

DAVIS (CBS13) — Today, the inaugural Pride Festival is taking place on the UC Davis campus to celebrate pride month. The event is happening on Russell Field at UC Davis and starts at 3 p.m. According to UC Davis Enterprise, you can register to volunteer for other events happening this month by heading to davispride.org.
Sacramento Public Library Providing Free Meals To Kids 18 And Under This Summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Public Library will be providing free meals to kids 18 and under this summer. Starting June 14 and ending August 5, the meals will be distributed at 13 different locations Tuesday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., according to a statement from Lisa Martinez, a Sacramento Public Library spokesperson. The meals are being provided in partnership with the Elk Grove Unified School District and Natomas Unified School District. Martinez says the meals will be distributed at Arcade, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, Del Paso Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Martin Luther King Jr., North Highlands-Antelope, North Sacramento-Hagginwood, Rio Linda, Southgate, Sylvan Oaks, and Valley Hi-North Laguna.  
C.K. McClatchy High School Students Walk Out Of School To Protest Gun Violence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, students at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento walked out of school to demand an end to gun violence. City councilwoman Katie Valenzuela spoke to students at the protest, saying that it’s inspiring to see students walk out in solidarity with the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting. She went on to say that it is unacceptable that the action was even necessary. The walkout was just one of the many similar demonstrations across the country.
15 Acre Vegetation Fire In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Vacaville burned 15 acres before the forward progress of the fire was stopped, said the Vacaville Fire Department. The fire was located on a hill north of Lagoon Valley Park. When crews initially arrived on the scene about 1 acre had burned. Crews stopped the forward progress of the fire after it had covered about 15 acres. No structures or homes were reported damaged. There is a possibility that communication towers near the incident were damaged, as the fire burned around the area. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
