Sacramento City Unified Reinforces Indoor Masking Mandate As COVID Cases Rise

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified said masks will again be required indoors at all of its schools beginning Monday due to higher rates of community spread of COVID-19.

The district said it is unclear how long this mandate will be in effect, though, there are only two weeks left in the school year.

Students are strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors at school on Friday, though, it’s not mandatory as the district said Monday’s date gives families and students time to prepare for the change.

The district said it will provide free masks for anyone who needs them.

Additionally, the district said it has three testing centers open every weekday at the Serna Center, Albert Einstein Middle School and the Meadowview area for all students, families and staff.

The district said the decision came due to current COVID-19 case rates — 283.49 per 100,000 people — being “eight times higher” than when the indoor masking mandate was lifted for the district in mid-April — 36.92.