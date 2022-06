STILLWATER, Okla. — With the bases loaded, one out and a two-run lead in the eighth inning Monday night, Arkansas freshman left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith was in trouble. Two strikeouts later, all the momentum was in the Razorbacks’ dugout, and they carried it to a 7-3 victory over Oklahoma State to clinch the Stillwater Regional and a fourth consecutive appearance in the super regional round.

