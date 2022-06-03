West Virginia reports slight decrease in COVID cases

UP: To a new West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard to help the public keep better track of the foster care and child welfare system in the state. Though the information will be updated only monthly, it will give us a better look at what is happening at an agency that has caused lawmakers to want as much insight as possible into its workings. “Child welfare is a tough, tough issue for a variety of reasons,” said Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for DHHR. “For one, the confidentiality of those children. We are very, very serious about making sure our children are cared for adequately when they come under our care; and that information about those children is not released. I think that was probably the issue there. We have created a dashboard that will probably not satisfy everyone.” Still, as the dashboard is improved, DHHR must indeed work to release as much information as can be done without endangering the kids in the state’s care.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO