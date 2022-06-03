ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia reports slight decrease in COVID cases

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Another slight drop in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia was reported Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 2,117 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 29 less than the 2,146 reported in Wednesday’s pandemic update. The state also said 696 new cases were received between the...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID numbers continue going up in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — COVID-19 numbers continued their upward trend locally and around the state over the weekend, according to the most recent statistics from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. There were 1,701 new cases reported since Friday’s update. With other cases moving off of active status,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Economy: West Virginia must embrace its potential

As inflation has caused a downshift in most personal economies, we know some parts of the country are harder hit than others. In many cases the regions hardest hit are those where economies were already struggling, as here in West Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub took a look at “2022’s Best and Worst State Economies,” and if you are a Mountain State resident, you probably know what is coming next.
BUSINESS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To a new West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard to help the public keep better track of the foster care and child welfare system in the state. Though the information will be updated only monthly, it will give us a better look at what is happening at an agency that has caused lawmakers to want as much insight as possible into its workings. “Child welfare is a tough, tough issue for a variety of reasons,” said Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for DHHR. “For one, the confidentiality of those children. We are very, very serious about making sure our children are cared for adequately when they come under our care; and that information about those children is not released. I think that was probably the issue there. We have created a dashboard that will probably not satisfy everyone.” Still, as the dashboard is improved, DHHR must indeed work to release as much information as can be done without endangering the kids in the state’s care.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Class A softball gems: St. Marys pair named to all-state, first-team

CHARLESTON — The Wahama White Falcons of head coach Chris Noble once again stood atop the Class A field when all was said and done, securing a repeat state championship. Junior Mikie Lieving, who went 3-0 with 42 strikeouts in 21 innings of work at Little Creek Park, was named captain of the all-state first team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy