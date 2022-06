Something as simple as going to the bathroom in school should be comfortable and safe, yet for many transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people this is not the case. Gender-neutral bathrooms are a necessary part of any building for many people who feel uncomfortable or unsafe in public bathrooms divided into women’s and men’s. Schools must offer these bathrooms in order for everyone to feel welcome in school.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO