Fort Loramie overcomes Lancaster Fairfield Christian in competitive affair
richlandsource.com
4 days ago
Fort Loramie upended Lancaster Fairfield Christian for a narrow 5-3 victory at Fort Loramie High on June 2 in Ohio baseball action. Recently on May 24 , Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off with Sugar Grove Berne Union...
Wheelersburg handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 5-2 loss in an Ohio high school softball matchup on June 4. In recent action on May 25, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canfield South Range and Wheelersburg took on Ironton on May 21 at Ironton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Thomas W. Jessop, 64, of Mansfield passed away June 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born November 6, 1957 in Cleveland to William and Mabel Rice Jessop. He was a 1976 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was very dedicated to working starting from a young age. He worked at a variety of places such as Battell, Volvo, GM and most recently as a design engineer for Schafer Driveline LLC. Tom was very intelligent and definitely a know it all in a good way! He enjoyed playing guitar, pool, cheering on Ohio teams especially the Browns and Buckeyes and enjoying his ice cold Busch beer. He was a simple man who had a love for animals but his true love was his family and all the moments they spent together.
“Whatever good things we build, end up building us.” Jim Rohan As a dedicated builder, Earnie built many homes and churches during his career. In turn, the Master Builder blessed him with the joy of raising a family, for whom he was the ultimate provider. Earnie made sure the roof was secure over their heads, their bellies were fed, and their hearts and minds filled with love and teachings of the Lord.
GALION — The Galion Intermediate School is hosting a summer-long scavenger hunt for all incoming 2022-2023 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students through August 12. Students participating in the scavenger hunt received a form on the last day of school, May 26. Students, along with their families, can visit one of 14 Galion businesses to find a tiger paw and “code word”.
MANSFIELD — One by one, racers sped down a hill in the parking lot of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church on June 5 to test drive their cars for the upcoming North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby. For many, the race is a tradition that involves the whole family. This...
CRESTLINE -- Mark Cory may be retired, but that doesn't keep him from teaching history. Cory taught at Colonel Crawford for 35 years. He's particularly passionate about Revolutionary War history – so much so that he still returns to Colonel Crawford each year in costume to teach students about 18th-Century life.
It's easy to guess that in 1896, when the Intermediate Penitentiary opened in Mansfield, people around here had never seen anything like it ... or people in Ohio and the entire Midwest for that matter. For the next 30 years the place became something of a tourist attraction. There was...
MANSFIELD – Ayla Yard wiped tears of joy from her eyes as she stood next to her husband, surrounded by family, friends and an array of wedding dresses. Yard’s own wedding day has come and gone, but she hopes to make an impact on many more brides with her new shop, Ayla’s Bridal and Formal.
ONTARIO – Ontario’s newest small business is a place where customers can make Pinterest-level products for their homes, friends or family. At AR Workshop Ontario, guests can make anything from decor wood signs, trays and cutting boards to chunky knit blanks and custom pillow covers. The shop is located at 805 N. Lexington Springmill Road.
MANSFIELD -- Detroit police seized three guns on May 25 after Shotspotter detected gunshots on the city's east side. On May 26, Durham, N.C., police Chief Patrice Andrews asked City Council to set aside money to fund a ShotSpotter program, saying 'We have to try something" to quell gun violence.
