Pulte Homes Unveils New Amenities at Edgewater and Edgewater Shores in Babcock Ranch

The Exchange (formerly the Woman’s Exchange) announced that it will award $310,500 to 18 regionally based arts and cultural organizations and 15 students. The awards will be given at an invitation-only event at The Exchange on June 9. The largest award is for $60,000 and is being given to the Asolo Rep in memory of Elizabeth (“Liz”) Lindsay, who was the co-founder of The Exchange and served on its board for 60 years. Lindsay, a long-time pillar in Sarasota's art community, died in January. “We’re honored to play an integral role in our region’s rich arts and cultural industry,” says Karen Koblenz, The Exchange’s executive director and CEO. “These funds are game-changing for our grantees, who often credit The Exchange for supporting pivotal moments in their success.” Koblenz points out that the organizational grants are for specific projects and outreach programs, including performances, exhibitions, education initiatives and special series. She explains that The Exchange’s board bases its granting decisions on the long-term stability and financial health of the organizations, the program’s overall appeal to the public and the educational impact these programs will have on area students. Individual scholarships are awarded based on grade point average, the individual’s artistic goals and achievements, and letters of recommendation.
Comments / 0