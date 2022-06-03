ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

Pulte Homes Unveils New Amenities at Edgewater and Edgewater Shores in Babcock Ranch

By Jacob Ogles
srqmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulte Homes continues to enhance the lifestyle experience for residents of its Edgewater and Edgewater Shores neighborhoods in Babcock Ranch with two new distinctive private lakefront amenity centers. One of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, Pulte Homes has completed amenities for Edgewater and...

www.srqmagazine.com



srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jun 7, 2022

"We are especially interested in programs that explore diversity, nurture educational opportunities, and promote a vibrant and civically engaged community." - Karen Koblenz, Executive Director and CEO, The Exchange. [The Dish] Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella. Abby Weingarten. Abby@srqme.com. From now until June 14, head to...
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Quattro at Naples Square nearing sell-out, just 3 residences remain available

The Ronto Group announced that its Quattro building at Naples Square in downtown Naples is nearing sell-out. Just three residences priced from $3,150,000 to $3,400,000 remain available for purchase. Naples Square is a walkable/bikeable community being built by the award-winning developer at 5th Avenue South and Goodlette-Frank Road. Construction of Quattro, the fourth building at Naples Square, is progressing as planned. Sales of 61 residences worth more than $143,460,000 have been processed and the building is 95% sold.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Save the dates: City to celebrate 25 years

On Aug. 27, 1997 the people of Marco Island voted to incorporate and become a city. In preparation for the 25th Anniversary, the city has established a 25th Anniversary Celebration Committee including representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA), the Marco Island Center for the Arts, the Marco YMCA, Marco Island Academy, the Marco Island Charter Middle School, Tommie Barfield Elementary, Collier County Public Library on Marco Island, the Marco Island Historical Society, and city staff.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Converting a busy Fort Myers road into a two-direction roadway

Early Monday morning, work will be done to make a busy road a two-direction roadway. Crews will begin converting Seaboard St. and Second St. into a two-way roadway. Sunday night there were signs telling people when they can expect to see the construction begin. The construction will be done in three phases throughout June.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Asian-fusion, ramen restaurant opens in downtown Naples

A new Asian-fusion restaurant specializing in ramen and seafood launched Saturday on the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue South and Eighth Street South in downtown Naples. Ichi Togarashi features a clean, upscale nautical look in the former space of the Tea & Spice Exchange next to Caffe Milano.
NAPLES, FL
srqmagazine.com

Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella

From now until June 14, head to Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College to soak up the rest of Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week—and see why the locale’s art-inspired menu is so buzz-worthy. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran (from Tampa, and trained at the French Culinary Institute in New...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Inn on Fifth joins Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced Inn on Fifth in Naples as the newest member of its collection. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust based in Bethesda, Maryland, executed a contract in April to acquire the 119-room hotel at 699 Fifth Ave. S., formerly owned by local entrepreneur Phil McCabe, for $156 million. The boutique hotel, which recently underwent a $5 million renovation, includes two fine-dining restaurants, Truluck’s and Ocean Prime. Curator is a collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. Inn on Fifth is managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: The Sen – Thai flavors and noodles galore. And The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples),...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
srqmagazine.com

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards Family Promise of South Sarasota County with $10,000 Grant for Rental Assistance

Amily Promise of South Sarasota County (FPSSC) is pleased to have received a very charitable $10,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation made possible through the Jarrett Family Fund. Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been a strong supporter of FPSSC since 2014 when FPSSC’s Board of Trustees was initially formed. All grant funds will be used to provide for rental assistance through FPSSC’s Open Doors program.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
kolomkobir.com

Visit the islands near Fort Myers in Florida

When you get rid of the omnipresent Disney and the very funny Florida man stereotypes that plague the Sunshine State, you might see the far southeastern tip of America for what it is: a subtropical to tropical paradise. Here, you’ll find 1,350 miles of blissful coastline, a sparkling ecosystem teeming with nature not found anywhere else in the United States, and a melting pot (not all grey-headed) of the Thalassophile family brimming with salt life.
FORT MYERS, FL
srqmagazine.com

Thunder By The Bay Raises Record Amount For Suncoast Charities For Children

The 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival, held this past February at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, raised a net revenue of $267,000 for Suncoast Charities for Children. This exceeded last year’s net revenue of $225,000. In addition to the traditional three-day Festival, other events included a sporting clay tournament, a “Taste of Thunder” whiskey tasting event, and a Thunder By The Bay “Rocks The Runway” Fashion Show. Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director, Lucy Nicandri, stated: “We are extremely grateful for the generous support received from Festival sponsors, individual donors, vendors, dedicated volunteers, and everyone who attended the Festival. We look forward to sharing some exciting announcements soon, as we prepare to celebrate the Festival’s 25th Anniversary next February.”
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 most-anticipated new restaurants coming soon to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's massive amounts of growth and development in the last year does not only mean shiny new buildings and clogged highways — it also means new food. With an apparent outburst of breweries popping up in Seminole Heights, a Bay-Area-turned-chicken-tender-heaven and much more, here are some of the more exciting new eats coming to the greater Tampa in the coming months.
TAMPA, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

DeSantis Signs General Appropriations Act with Funding for Sarasota Performing Arts Center

The Van Wezel Foundation today thanked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the 2022 General Appropriations Act (HB 5001), signed on Thursday, June 2, 2022, which included $990,000 in funding to support the architect selection for the envisioned Sarasota Performing Arts Center. As a civic and cultural icon for the community, region and state, the design and engineering of the new performing arts center will focus on resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Exchange To Award $310,500 to Local Arts Groups and Students

The Exchange (formerly the Woman’s Exchange) announced that it will award $310,500 to 18 regionally based arts and cultural organizations and 15 students. The awards will be given at an invitation-only event at The Exchange on June 9. The largest award is for $60,000 and is being given to the Asolo Rep in memory of Elizabeth (“Liz”) Lindsay, who was the co-founder of The Exchange and served on its board for 60 years. Lindsay, a long-time pillar in Sarasota's art community, died in January. “We’re honored to play an integral role in our region’s rich arts and cultural industry,” says Karen Koblenz, The Exchange’s executive director and CEO. “These funds are game-changing for our grantees, who often credit The Exchange for supporting pivotal moments in their success.” Koblenz points out that the organizational grants are for specific projects and outreach programs, including performances, exhibitions, education initiatives and special series. She explains that The Exchange’s board bases its granting decisions on the long-term stability and financial health of the organizations, the program’s overall appeal to the public and the educational impact these programs will have on area students. Individual scholarships are awarded based on grade point average, the individual’s artistic goals and achievements, and letters of recommendation.
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Tropical weather closures and cancellations

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Here’s a look at closures and cancellations across Southwest Florida due to tropical weather. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island will be closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and will remain closed until further notice. Crazy Dingo Brewing...
LEE COUNTY, FL

