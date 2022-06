CHICAGO -- Stepping into a major league clubhouse for the first time can be an intimidating experience for any rookie. For Juan Yepez, who joined the St. Louis Cardinals on May 3 after spending the first month of the season in Triple-A Memphis, he was about to join a locker room full of some of the biggest stars in the game. Fortunately, he had a friendly face waiting to greet him as he walked through the visitor's side of Kauffman Stadium ahead of his major league debut a day later -- Albert Pujols.

