Superior, Moose Lake-Willow River and Proctor are headed to State

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: A select few places generally north on the Iron Range could wake up with a few showers in place. Those showers are short-lived and will soon give way to partly cloudy skies. Partly Cloudy skies prevail through the morning hours; however, we begin to see some clearing as we head towards the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies prevailing for a good portion of the afternoon. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH, meaning, for most, we are looking at lake breeze. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s by the lake and 60s and lower 70s away from the lake. Tonight, partly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the 40s across the Northland.

DULUTH, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO