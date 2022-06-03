ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Superior, Moose Lake-Willow River and Proctor are headed to State

By Matt Halverson, Alexis Bass, Duncan Goldberg, Kevin Moore
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - Northland softball reaches Section Finals where Superior, Moose Lake-Willow River and Proctor earn trips to the State Tournament. Copyright 2022 CBS3 Duluth. All rights...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

The Duluth – Superior Area’s Most Iconic Restaurants

The Twin Ports area has a wealth of incredible restaurants that offer great variety to local diners and tourists alike. While we have many recognizable national chains, there are an incredible amount of awesome locally-grown favorites that residents consider hidden gems or tourists consider must-visit food stops. Among these local...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Chisholm, Duluth, Cable

Chisholm, MN- Community members are invited to hear from school district officials about the Operating and Bond Referendum this fall. Previously, the event was going to be held on May 31 but it will now take place on June 7. The night will begin at 6 p.m. at Valentini’s Supper Club. Dinner will be provided and so will childcare. All are welcome to attend.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

ALS Fishing Tournament breaks fundraising record

ISLAND LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament was held this weekend. This year’s event raised $265,000, breaking the previous record of $244,000 raised in 2017. Anglers took off in four flights from Island Lake beginning at 7:00 Saturday morning, to catch...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Sun Country Announces Decision About its Future in Duluth

Back in April of 2021, the Duluth International Airport announced that low-cost carrier and Minnesota-based Sun Country airlines would begin offering flights from the Twin Ports. Last year, Sun Country offered flights to Fort Myers, Florida, perfect for Twins fans wanting to catch spring training, and Phoenix, Arizona, perfect for...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Superior, WI
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Duluth, MN
City
Proctor, MN
City
Superior, WI
City
Thorp, WI
Duluth, MN
Sports
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Girls on the Run 5k empowers many young girls

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Four teams of girls from Grand Marais and Duluth participated in the Girls on the Run 5k at Leif Erickson Park Sunday morning. The run wasn’t timed, and each girl got a medal after crossing the finish line. The energy at the race...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Viking Cruise Lines to travel from Duluth to Antarctica fall of 2023

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth will soon be the starting point for a massive worldwide voyage. In the fall of 2023, Viking Cruise Lines will be sailing from Duluth to Antarctica. The ‘Longitudinal World Cruise’ will be a 71-day, eight-country, three continent voyage. It will take travelers from the world’s...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Section Finals#Mlwr#Champions#Emmaraye11
FOX 21 Online

Gitchee Gumee Agate Festival Rocks on in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Well there was one Duluth summer market Saturday that you didn’t want to take for granite. Especially since it’s all about another rock, agates!. The Gitchee Gumee Agate Festival highlighted Agate vendors and artisans at Duluth MakerSpace and Ursa Minor Brewing in Lincoln Park. Food...
cbs3duluth.com

Last day to submit comments on PolyMet permit

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday, June 6, 2022, marks the last day to submit your opinions on whether a federal agency should re-issue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The hearings were held last month to determine whether the US Army Corps of Engineers will...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Quiet & nice weather sticking around

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: A select few places generally north on the Iron Range could wake up with a few showers in place. Those showers are short-lived and will soon give way to partly cloudy skies. Partly Cloudy skies prevail through the morning hours; however, we begin to see some clearing as we head towards the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies prevailing for a good portion of the afternoon. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH, meaning, for most, we are looking at lake breeze. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s by the lake and 60s and lower 70s away from the lake. Tonight, partly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the 40s across the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs3duluth.com

Community mourns loss of City Councilor Renee Van Nett

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- After a brief battle with cancer, City Councilor Renee Van Nett died Friday. Now, the community is remembering a woman who meant so much to the city. “We’re all dealing with the loss of Renee by sticking close to each other, by sticking by...
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Home to One of the Best Gas Station Restaurants in the US

I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...
FOX 21 Online

59-Year-Old Eveleth Man Transported To Duluth Hospital After Stabbing

EVELETH, Minn. — The Eveleth Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in Eveleth occurring around 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a 59-year-old male victim on the 200 block of Cleveland Street. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was immediately taken to Essentia Health in Virginia, but...
EVELETH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Eye on Lifestyle: Keep your kids engaged, having fun this summer

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - June has arrived, and soon kids will be out for the summer. Often times parents struggle with what to do with kids at home. In this week’s Eye on Lifestyle, Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting, and Training joined Natalie Grant on CBS 3 This Morning to share some fun ideas on engaging your kids and having your best summer vacation yet!
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grass Fire Burns Along Lake Minnetonka; Cause Suspected To Be Out Of Control Recreational Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened. (credit: CBS) No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
WAYZATA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Seasonal week for the Northland with a mix of sunshine and showers

TONIGHT: The slow-moving weak system will begin to move out of the Northland during the evening hours taking a cold front with it. This will continue to give the Northland a chance for scattered showers tonight. Winds will be from the northeast between 5-10 mph. If it’s not raining, the night sky will be mostly cloudy. Lows will not be as cold as the previous night falling to the lower 40s. With the cloud cover, it’ll help trap the heat at the surface preventing the Northland from reaching near freezing levels.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Television Star Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. There have been quite a few as of late and the latest comes courtesy of a famous television and movie star who has been in a bunch of hits. This is not the first time a celebrity has visited Duluth. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joel...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy