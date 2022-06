I have before me the proposed final settlement of estates of the following deceased persons, which shall be presented to the County Commission of Jackson County, at the Courthouse, in the City of Ripley, West Virginia on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for their approval which settlement have been presented to me by the Fiduciary of such estate and which proposed settlements I have approved as indicated below;

RIPLEY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO