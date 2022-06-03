ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Teresa Ann Parkhurst

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeresa Ann Parkhurst, 78, of Parkersburg, passed...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sandra Lynn Gault

Sandra Lynn Gault, 75, of Vienna, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Sandy was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Geraldine (Parrish) Harris. Sandy was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School. On...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Janice Kay Walden

Janice Kay Walden, 86, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away at her home on June 3, 2022. Kay was born in Coolville, June 12, 1935, daughter of the late John Samuel Walden, Jr. and Doris Bingman Walden Earich. She was a 1952 graduate of Carthage Troy High School in Coolville. Following high school, Kay began work in the Academics Records Office at Ohio University as the Office Management Assistant. She retired in 1992, after 40 years of service. Kay never wanted attention focused on herself, but she blessed her family, friends, and community through her quiet acts of service. She attended Grace Brethren Church and was a volunteer at Arcadia Nursing Center. She was also an active member of Restore Coolville, The Helen Macleod Service Guild and Troy Senior Citizens. Friends and family members may remember her best for the cards she sent. She sent cards for any special occasion, carefully choosing a card and even a stamp that reflected the interests of the recipient. Kay decorated for every holiday and especially loved Christmas. Birthday parties hosted by Kay were carefully planned around a theme. This would be carried out in menu, decorations, gifts, and gift wrap.
COOLVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Anna Dail Bunner

Anna Dail Bunner, 80, of Macfarlan, WV, died June 5, 2022, at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville, WV. She was born April 24, 1942, at Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Carl and Hazel Marie Sinnett Jenkins. Anna had been a seamstress for 32 years at Cairo Manufacturing, Economy Industries and Hodge Apparel garment factories. She was a member of The Church of Christ, Cairo. She enjoyed helping with Ritchie County 4-H, quilting, embroidering and crafting.
MACFARLAN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Joshua Michael Irick

Joshua Michael Irick, 32, of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday 5 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Obituaries
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gary Russell Sams

Gary Russell Sams, 73, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord at Parkersburg Care Center June 2, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Parkersburg, son of the late Clifford and Nora Sams. He was a dedicated husband and father, was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, and was active in church where he sang in the choir and was a song leader.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ralph Edward “Ed” Rankin II

Ralph Edward “Ed” Rankin II, 54, of Washington, WV, passed away June 3, 2022, following a sudden illness. Ed loved God, his family, and his country. He was a proud Army veteran who enjoyed baseball and time with family and friends. Ed fought and won his battle against cancer. He was a special guy with a huge, giving heart.
WASHINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on June 2:. * Melvin Stubbs, 45, Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of burglary and strangulation and released on $30,000 bond. * Steven Edward Parsons, 42, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of second-offense driving while impaired...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County 911 Center contract goes to Marietta construction firm

PARKERSBURG — A construction company in Marietta was awarded Monday a contract for the renovations to the former Suddenlink Building to make it the new Wood County 911 Center by the Wood County Commission. Commissioners unanimously awarded the contract to Grae-Con Construction which bid $3.189 million for the project.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
#Leavitt Funeral Home
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Police

BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports June 3:. * Taylor A. McFann, 30, of Coolville, was cited for no motorcycle endorsement. * Anna R. Corbett, 64, of Coolville, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and was also arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of assault on police officers.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Warden takes oath to serve as Marietta police chief

MARIETTA — The city of Marietta swore in a new police chief on Monday afternoon. Marietta Police Sgt. Katie Warden is the 12th and first female police chief in the city’s history. Warden also said she’s the third female to be hired and the first female sergeant on the police force.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Collision on Ridge Road

VIENNA — A call came in at 6:14 p.m. that a car and a van were involved in a head-on collision on Ridge Road in Vienna at 852 Ridge Road. Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl said the Vienna Fire Department, the Williamstown Fire Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and ambulances from Camden Clark Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the accident. Six patients were taken to the hospital. Additional details were unavailable. (Photos by James Dobbs)
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — A busy week of local entertainment and events in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Artsbridge announces in its weekly update. * Aqueous 2022, West Virginia Watercolor Society Signature Members Exhibit and Ashcan School-Era Watercolors at the Parkersburg Art Center, 10-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday through June 11. * Layered & Stitched:...
PARKERSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Taste of Parkersburg adds a pinch of spice to downtown again

PARKERSBURG — Crowds of people gathered downtown again Saturday for the Taste of Parkersburg, after a two-year, pandemic-induced absence. Three groups of vendors were set up at Bicentennial Park for attendees to enjoy, featuring different food and beverage companies. Visiting again from Wirt County was Toscano in Appalachia, aka...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta hosts second community cleanup

MARIETTA — About 50 tons of unwanted items were taken to the Jackson Dog Park and Flanders Field in Marietta this past weekend. This was the second year for the community cleanup, when Marietta residents have the chance to clean out their garages and basements and throw out anything broken.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County authorities offer more details in fatal auto accident

PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident on Friday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (W.Va. 14) near the Wood/Wirt County line took the life of a Wirt County teen, officials said on Monday. According to Chief Deputy Mike Deem of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 2006 Kia Rio...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Color, music, acceptance beam at Pride in the Park

PARKERSBURG — A bright array of colors and smiling faces could be found at Parkersburg City Park Saturday for Out MOV’s second annual Pride in the Park event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Booths were set up, prizes were handed out and live entertainment for the day was provided...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Utility Board schedules more hydrant tests

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Utility Board will be flow-testing fire hydrants this week. * Today: 1911 Juliana St., 1919 Avery St., 18th Street at St. Joseph’s Landing, St. Marys Avenue and 18th Street. * Tuesday: 2708 22nd St., Harrison Avenue and 25th Street, Cleveland Avenue and 27th Street,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PATRICK: State track resonates for Tredway

COLUMBUS – The legacy of Belpre’s lone state championship in boys track and field from 1952 is for the most part always present year after year at the Ohio State Track and Field Meet in Columbus. Dick Tredway at 88 years young has missed attending only a handful...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Runners enjoy playing in the dirt at Vienna MudRun

VIENNA — The second annual Vienna MudRun took place on Saturday with more than 100 runners battling the 1.25-mile course set up in the wooded area between the Vienna Rec Center and Jackson Middle School. “Thanks to all of the sponsors and the City of Vienna (who provided staff...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ravenswood man facing charge over alleged incident with gun

RAVENSWOOD — A Ravenswood man was charged with wanton endangerment after shots were fired at a trailer park, according to a criminal complaint filed June 1 in Jackson County Magistrate Court. Billy Joe Thompson, 53, 22 Dye St., Ravenswood, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a...
RAVENSWOOD, WV

