ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sports world reacts to Boston Celtics freezing Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5b3V_0fz1aJxE00

Fans of the three-ball had to enjoy Game 1 of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors combined for a new Finals-record of 40 made threes.

The Celtics chipped in 21 three-point makes, and the Warriors had 19 treys for the combined effort.

Al Horford hit six threes, which set a record for the most made threes in a player’s NBA Finals debut.

Behind strong late performances from Horford and Jaylen Brown, the Cs came away as the big winners, stealing Game 1 on San Fran’s home court, despite a massive 21-point first quarter from Stephen Curry .

The outcome left the basketball world stunned, especially after the Warriors stormed out of the third quarter scoring 38 points compared to 24 for the Celtics.

This was all made possible thanks to an even better final frame from Boston, outpacing the Warriors 40 to 16 to seal the deal. The 24-point difference was the fourth-largest of any quarter in NBA Finals history.

Social media reacts to Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win

As shocked as everyone at the Chase Center in the Bay Area was, the sports community, in general, couldn’t believe what transpired late in the game.

Related: Warriors-Celtics matchup features most expensive average ticket price in NBA Finals history at $1,383

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Seal
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Tim Reynolds
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Cs
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Responded To Kevin Durant Who Said Shannon Gets His Basketball Knowledge From Twitter: "I Was Watching Games Without Sound When You Was Like Six... I Got Kids Damn Near Your Age."

Kevin Durant has been going at the media now and then recently, his Twitter presence is quite interesting, to say the least. KD responds to fans regularly and seems to enjoy talking hoops as well, but what usually catches the most attention is when he calls out one of the many NBA media personalities that are usually sharing their takes over TV shows or social media platforms.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Superteam That Would Beat Stephen Curry’s All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter to ever pick up a basketball. A 2-time MVP and 3-time NBA champion, there is no doubt that Curry can play the game. But does he know the game’s rich history? Curry has grown up around the game since a young age, hanging around with his father, Dell who played 16 years in the NBA. You would think someone who has been around the game for 30 years would be able to build the most unbeatable lineup ever, right? Well, not today!
ORLANDO, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Leadership In The NBA: "One Thing I Hate Is Leaders Who, When Everything Is Good, It’s All Up… And When Stuff Hits The Fan, It’s Everybody Else's Fault."

Draymond Green is a natural-born leader, and he's putting those skills to good use in Golden State. As a passionate veteran and core member of the Warriors, Draymond is among the loudest voices in the locker room. Recently, the 4x All-Star spoke about leadership and explained how to hold himself,...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy