Sports world reacts to Boston Celtics freezing Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Fans of the three-ball had to enjoy Game 1 of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors combined for a new Finals-record of 40 made threes.

The Celtics chipped in 21 three-point makes, and the Warriors had 19 treys for the combined effort.

Al Horford hit six threes, which set a record for the most made threes in a player’s NBA Finals debut.

Behind strong late performances from Horford and Jaylen Brown, the Cs came away as the big winners, stealing Game 1 on San Fran’s home court, despite a massive 21-point first quarter from Stephen Curry .

The outcome left the basketball world stunned, especially after the Warriors stormed out of the third quarter scoring 38 points compared to 24 for the Celtics.

This was all made possible thanks to an even better final frame from Boston, outpacing the Warriors 40 to 16 to seal the deal. The 24-point difference was the fourth-largest of any quarter in NBA Finals history.

Social media reacts to Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win

As shocked as everyone at the Chase Center in the Bay Area was, the sports community, in general, couldn’t believe what transpired late in the game.

