‘History maker’: How the papers covered the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations were splashed across the front pages of most British newspapers on Friday, as large crowds gathered in London to catch a glimpse of the monarch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

For the Express , the whole occasion was “Incredible”, taking its headline from remarks the Queen reportedly made to a “teary Prince Charles” at the sight of the “rapturous crowds” thronging the Mall. “Oh, how incredible,” she is said to have uttered to her heir.

“Didn’t we give her a deafening cheer!” says the Mail , with a picture of the Queen’s great-grandson Prince Louis – son of Prince William – holding his hands over his ears as the RAF Red Arrows roared over the Palace.

The young royal also provides the angle for the Telegraph’s Allison Pearson, whose column takes pride of place on the paper’s front page: “A glorious day, even for the prince of wails”.

The next generation of royals is also irresistible for the Mirror, which has a similar picture of the four-year-old and the headline “Wow… What a racket, Great-granny”.

“The One Show”, puns the headline on the front of the Sun, with a smiling Queen and gurning Prince Louis.

The Times has a picture of a smiling monarch and the matching headline “Beaming Queen gets her party started”, but also has the news that she will miss Friday’s Jubilee service at St Paul’s cathedral after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s ceremonies.

Times front page 3 june 2022 Photograph: The Times

The i calls the Queen “History maker” in its splash headline, saying that she is the first monarch to sit on the throne for 70 years.

The Guardian carries a balcony picture of the royals watching the flypast but its main story is “Alarm at NHS failings over women’s health”.

The FT also goes with a picture of the royal family on the palace balcony but its lead is on the worldwide energy crisis: “Opec lifts output to cool oil price rally”.

“Lovely Jubilee” says the Record at the top of its front page, while underneath its main story is “Summer of chaos” at airports.