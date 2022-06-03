ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical, gut microbial and neural effects of a probiotic add-on therapy in depressed patients: a randomized controlled trial

By Anna-Chiara Schaub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA promising new treatment approach for major depressive disorder (MDD) targets the microbiota-gut-brain (MGB) axis, which is linked to physiological and behavioral functions affected in MDD. This is the first randomized controlled trial to determine whether short-term, high-dose probiotic supplementation reduces depressive symptoms along with gut microbial and neural changes in...

Nature.com

Patient-centred clinical trial design

Patient involvement in clinical trial design can facilitate the recruitment and retention of participants as well as potentially increase the uptake of the tested intervention and the impact of the findings on patient outcomes. Despite these benefits, patients still have very limited involvement in designing and conducting trials in nephrology. Many trials do not address research questions and outcomes that are important to patients, including patient-reported outcomes that reflect how patients feel and function. This limitation can undermine the relevance, reliability and value of trial-based evidence for decision-making in clinical practice and health policy. However, efforts to involve patients with kidney disease are increasing across all stages of the trial process from priority setting, to study design (including selection of outcomes and approaches to improve participant recruitment and retention) and dissemination and implementation of the findings. Harnessing the patient voice in designing trials can ensure that efforts and resources are directed towards patient-centred trials that address the needs, concerns and priorities of patients living with kidney disease with the aim of achieving transformative improvements in care and outcomes.
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists and Medical Doctors Say Eyeglasses May Soon Be Unnecessary

New FDA-approved eye drops may permanently eliminate the need for eyeglasses wearers of certain conditions. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an eye disorder of any type to visit their doctor, optometrist, or ophthalmologist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including CBSNews.com, CentreForSight.net, Endpoint News, and The Washington Post.
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
The Independent

The signs of bowel cancer you should be aware of

The award-winning podcaster Deborah James has said she is receiving hospice care for her bowel cancer, stating “nobody knows how long I’ve got left”.The mother-of-two, who hosts the popular You, Me and the Big C podcast, told her Instagram followers on Monday that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she is “surrounded by love” and had “no regrets”. The 40-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and has become an advocate for raising awareness about cancer, alongside sharing regular updates about her diagnosis and treatments. She wrote on Monday: “We have tried everything, but my...
Observer

Best Weight Loss Pills of 2022: Top 6 Diet Supplements to Lose Weight Fast

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Losing weight can be a challenging process, especially as...
AOL Corp

Eating cranberries could prevent dementia and improve memory, study finds

Eating cranberries could "significantly" help improve memory and brain function, as well as lower 'bad' cholesterol', according to a University of East Anglia (UEA) study. Researchers hope their findings will help prevent neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. This follows a report that one in four show signs for years before being diagnosed with the condition, which is associated with an ongoing decline of brain function.
scitechdaily.com

Just a Small Amount of Protein Supplement Helps Control Type 2 Diabetes

Drinking a small serving of whey protein before meals has been shown to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugars. According to new research, which holds the potential for dietary management of type 2 diabetes, participants with the condition drank a pre-made shot before meals which contained a low dose of whey protein. They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life.
Daily Mail

Cells infected with Covid can 'explode': Landmark discovery could lead to radical new ways to tackle virus

Some cells infected with Covid seem to 'explode', scientists have discovered, which may help them create radical new treatments to tackle the virus. The reaction, a cell death known as pyroptosis which is linked to inflammation, is thought to occur in roughly eight out of ten patients hospitalised with Covid, and may explain how the virus can cause such serious damage to lungs and other organs.
MedicalXpress

Researchers may have found the missing link between Alzheimer's and vascular disease

For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
IFLScience

Colon Cancer Cell Growth May Be Inhibited By Cannabinoids, Cell Studies Suggest

Beneficial effects of cannabinoids in the management of colon cancer may have been revealed by new research, reports Forbes, as two studies appear to have found that these compounds can inhibit cell growth for the disease. While the research was limited to cell model and cell culture methodologies, together the...
