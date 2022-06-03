ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464....

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Outdoor gear retailer REI to open SC's 3rd store in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A national specialty outdoor gear retailer plans to move into a former supermarket space in the state's fourth-largest city, bringing its third outpost to South Carolina. Recreational Equipment Inc., or REI Co-op, announced June 6 it will take over the 21,535-square-foot space GreenWise Market that Publix...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, June 6, 2022

FORREST, John Thomas Jr., 91, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. GARRETT, Paul O., 97, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. MAJOR, Virginia, 85, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. PINCKNEY, Antonio, 61, of North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital to double in size

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital will more than double in size with the addition of a four-story tower. Roper St. Francis Healthcare is Charleston’s only private non-profit healthcare system with four flagship hospitals: Roper Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, and Roper St. Francis Berkeley […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Archaeological dig aims to find Stuarts Town beneath city of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A special project in Beaufort aims to give new answers about a Scottish city that was destroyed more than 300 years ago. Researchers believe remnants of Stuarts Town, a 17th-century settlement, may be found beneath the city of Beaufort. On Monday, the community gathered to celebrate...
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

New 50-room hotel proposed for convenience store site near City Market

A 50-room hotel is being proposed for a property in Charleston’s French Quarter that currently houses a convenience store. The boutique-sized lodging would be at 56 State Street, which used to be a gas station and is now a Scotchman convenience store. Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear the request at its next meeting on June 7.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Faith News/June

Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Wednesday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity...
GREELEYVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annette Lee
Person
Christopher Saunders
crbjbizwire.com

New model, floorplans, streamlined pricing at Bradford Pointe in Nexton

Centex is growing its choices of affordable single-family homes in Bradford Pointe with new floorplans in the Nexton community and all-in pricing that includes the most sought after features like quartz or granite countertops, shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances and energy efficient construction. The public is invited to tour the just...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Online Auction#Life Storage#Gds#Clothing Shop#State#Lndscpng Cnstrctn#Furn Mach Equip#E5106 Rand
walterborolive.com

Local horse show entertains big Colleton crowd

Grass Roots and Dusty Boots sponsored a horse show at Double D Arena near Walterboro on Saturday. This was the second show in Colleton County for sponsor, Grass Roots and Dusty Boots. Their first show was in March and featured 36 horse rider combos. The most recent show featured more than 60 riders. Each of the classes were judged. Some of the classes included English, halter, trail obstacle, western pleasure and ranch horse. Deidra Lunny, of Grass Roots and Dusty Boots, chooses a different judge for each major show. “I want to be sure that the judging is fair for everyone,” said Lunny. The judge for this competition was Kristin Kaus from Charlotte, N.C. She received her training and certification after competing for years and working with 4-H. “I started with the North Carolina 4-H and went on to compete for the state on a national level and while in college,” said Kaus. “I received my certification at N.C. State University.” Riders ranged in age from children to seniors, and some riders who participated were new to the sport. For those who just wanted to watch, the event was free to the public. Several food truck vendors were also on hand. “This was a great day! Our last show was so successful and went so well that we heard lots of compliments,” said Lunny’s sister, Jeanette Mazur. “We try to run things efficiently, and people were so excited about coming to our event that we doubled our participation.” Grass Roots and Dusty Boots Two has two more events coming up: September 24 and October 22. Ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. “We are so grateful for the Derry family allowing us to come here. This is a great facility and a wonderful tribute to Tommy Derry. We are thankful to Gina for making us welcome,” said Lunny. The high points for the show were: Assisted Rider Champion - Kimberlyn Clifton riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Reserve Champion - Laney Lovelace riding Loretta; New Rider -Champion Vivian Wright riding Raingo; Reserve Champion Tanya Rak riding Boone’s Little Rascal; Open Walk/Trot Champion- Marah Coxe riding Mystic Merlin; Reserve Champion - Tiffany Hutson riding Heritage Stable’s Grace; Adult - Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; Reserve Champion Davis Dunahoe riding He Thinks I’m Sharpe; Youth 13 - 18 years old - Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight; Reserve Champion - Raegan Patton riding Her Big Ego; Youth 12 years & under - Champion Averie DuBois riding Skippin With Shy; Reserve Champion - Addison Hiers riding Good Golly Miss Dolly; Small Equine - Champion Lisa Jackson with Domino; Reserve Champion - Evangeline Campos with Bittersweet Symphony; Gaited - Champion Gracie Bieger riding A Picture of Grac; Open Champion Kelly Platt riding CHH Maximum Charisma; and Reserve Champion Emily Bethiaume riding Rose Buddy’s Delight. Sponsors for the event were: Bucks Consulting Group, Charleston; Enchanted Acres, Ridgeville; Island Tack Shack, Johns Island; Rutledge Law Firm, Charleston; Pedersen Inc. Public Utilities, Hollywood; Shaun Jackson, Your Coldwell Banker Realtor, Summerville; “In Memory of Dusty” by Cindy Salters; PenBrooke Farm, Walterboro; Mr. Don and Rhubarb; Rak Chiropractic, Mount Pleasant; Mare Ware, Mt. Pleasant; Walker Ranch, Ravenel.; WELLStarted Horsemanship, Jamestown; and Toogoodoo Acres, Hollywood.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Officials to discuss future development along Bees Ferry corridor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live in the West Ashley area, you could soon see some new commercial businesses and restaurants going up near West Ashley Circle. City of Charleston leaders say that area is steadily developing as the community continues to grow. Today, the city will meet to discuss future plans.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
The Post and Courier

General Notices - NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS July 12, 2022

Reference No. CPC060622RL Reference No. CPC061322RL SCDOT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS July 12, 2022 Regular Highway Letting Electronic bids will be publicly opened at 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July12, 2022, in Room 331, SCDOT Head¬quarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC. Details for the contracts are now available on the SCDOT Internet web site at http://www.scdot.org/ doing/currentlet ting.aspx. Electronic bidding files and proposals will be available on the BID EXPRESS Internet web site at https://www.bidx.com/sc/let ting?lettingid=07122022 on June 14, 2022. Plans and proposals will be available on June 14, 2022 in the Engineering Publications Customer Service Center, Room G19, SCDOT Headquarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or call (803) 737-4533 to order. Issued by: Jennifer Taylor Contract Administration Manager AD# 2005151.
COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

Local business owner starts scholarship fund

The owners of a long-time Colleton County business, Infinger’s Jewelry, have started a scholarship for local high school seniors. The shop’s owner, Mack Thomas, recently presented the $2,000 Helen Infinger Scholarship to Colleton County High School senior Kaitlyn Dubois. “I worked with the guidance department on an application process that really had no criteria as to what a students’ particular field or major would be or where they would go to college,” said Thomas. “I just wanted to choose someone who was in need, and who was worthy of receiving this scholarship named after my grandmother.” Giving a scholarship was something that Thomas said he has been thinking about for a while. He decided it was time to move on with those plans in honor of his grandmother. “My grandmother was an inspiration to me, and I wanted to pass it on,” said Thomas. “I wanted her name to live on.” Thomas’ grandmother was Helen Infinger. In 1953, Helen and her husband, Mack, opened Infinger’s Jewelry. When her husband died, Helen continued to work hard in the store. She could be found still serving customers until she retired in her 80s. Helen died on October 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Eventually, the store was turned over to her grandson Mack Thomas, who started this scholarship in Helen’s honor. “We had the honor of presenting the first Helen Infinger Scholarship last week, and hope to do more of this in the future,” said Thomas. “We wish Kaitlyn Dubois and all the seniors continued success in all of their future endeavors.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy