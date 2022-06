On Friday, the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models saw Andy Nezworski score his first victory of the year. Nezworski was able to get by early race leader Mike Goben just after the midpoint of the race, a news relase says. Justin Kay came from deep in the field to finish second. Goben finished third with Chuck Hanna fourth and Matt Ryan fifth. Joe Beal and Gage Neal won the late model heats.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO