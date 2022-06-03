ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tame Impala Cover The Strokes’ “Last Nite” At Primavera Sound

By Rachel Brodsky
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSadly, the Strokes were forced to postpone their set at Primavera Sound this weekend due to a member of their camp testing positive for COVID-19. Not to worry, though: Thursday night headliner Tame Impala broke out a cover of the Strokes’...

Stereogum

Gorillaz Were The Big Unifying Act To Close Primavera

Well, we made it. The first weekend of Primavera 2022 was a lot, and it’s daunting to think this is just the start — the Ciutat program of club gigs is greatly expanded and will take over Barcelona all week up until Primavera’s second weekend kicks off. Saturday at the first weekend felt like the most crowded and the most densely booked day. Before the sun even set, there was Slowthai, King Krule, indoor sets at the auditorium from Jenny Hval and Mavis Staples and Jamila Woods, Low. Black Country, New Road brought their new songs and multi-vocalist approach after the departure of frontman Isaac Wood; it sounded like a promising future for them. As the night went on there was Caroline Polachek, Bauhaus, Idles, DIIV, Beach House, Shame, Tyler, The Creator, and super late sets from Disclosure and Boy Harsher. Over on the mainstage, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds returned to Primavera for a triumphant, totally transporting set — “O Children” is in the mix now, as is B-side and fan favorite “Vortex,” and the Bad Seeds put their twist on the Cave & Warren Ellis song “White Elephant.” It was unbelievable. If you have a chance to see him this year, you should.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Florence + The Machine Cover John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” In Studio

Florence + The Machine are readying a pretty big tour in support of their latest album, Dance Fever. Kicking off in September, the tour will hit Canada, the US, and eventually Europe. On the North American leg, Arlo Parks, King Princess, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg are all set to open. In the run-up, the band stopped by SiriusXM to play a few songs live, one of which being a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” originally recorded for his 1971 album Imagine. It famously became a global hit 10 years later when Roxy Music released a tribute version after Lennon’s death in 1980. Watch Florence’s version below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Stone Roses’ John Squire Join Liam Gallagher On “Champagne Supernova” In Knebworth

On May 27, Liam Gallagher released his third studio album, C’mon You Know, which won the singer his fourth post-Oasis No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Gallagher took a victory lap in Knebworth yesterday for the first of two shows. During the June 3 show, Gallagher brought out the Stone Roses’ John Squire to play “Champagne Supernova,” closing out the set. As NME points out, Squire also appeared at Oasis’ Knebworth show 26 years ago.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Coldplay On Two Songs In New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at Coldplay’s show on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Boss came out for two songs toward the end of their set, “Working On A Dream” and “Dancing In The Dark.” Chris Martin introduced him onstage by saying: “I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero. I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement by Andy Stone, who claims Carey stole “All I Want For Christmas Is You” from his pop-country group, Vince Vance & The Valiants. The Valiants released a song and music video with the same title in 1989. According to TMZ, Stone says his co-written “All I Want For Christmas Is You” received extensive airplay and charted on Billboard on six separate occasions in the 1990s. Accusing Carey of illegally exploiting his “popularity and unique style,” Stone is seeking at least $20 million in damages.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

Today marks the Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee, and Buckingham Palace has thrown a giant “Platinum Party” celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne. Opening the celebrations is Queen (the band, aptly named for this occasion) and Adam Lambert singing “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “We Are The Champions.” Paddington Bear was also on hand for the festivities in an opening clip, where he helped himself to too much afternoon tea.
WORLD
Stereogum

Jeff Tweedy – “Big Time” (Angel Olsen Cover)

On Friday, Angel Olsen released her excellent new album Big Time. Wilco’s new album Cruel Country also came out recently — just last month — so it’s a nice cross-promotional move to see Jeff Tweedy covering Olsen’s title track. Sharing the cover via a post...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Theaster Gates’s Serpentine Pavilion: Black Chapel review – a bit too slick

The artist has built a space for quiet contemplation in homage to his roofer father, but the materials seem too clean-cut and corporate to fit the idea. A — tolling church bell has joined the summer sounds of birdsong and tinkling fountains in Kensington Gardens, announcing the arrival of an unusual sacred space. Standing among the trees as a brooding black cylinder, this year’s Serpentine pavilion, titled Black Chapel, is one of the more sombre structures built for the annual commission so far, designed as a place for quiet contemplation, meditation and sacred music (and a bit of raucous dancing, too).
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Christian Nodal Releases J Balvin Diss Track After Instagram Feud

Mexican singer Christian Nodal has shared a diss track aimed at J Balvin called “Girasol.” He raps: “I’m going to make you cry… I don’t want to laugh with you, I’m going to laugh at you. You’re a joke, every time you try to sing, every time you time to rap, every time you try to rhyme, poor clown that uses everyone else to be able to connect with people.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Killer Mike Interview Jack White On His Talk Show Love & Respect

Killer Mike has his own talk show called Love & Respect, which airs through various PBS and NPR affiliates. This past week’s episode featured an interview with Jack White — billed as “Part 1,” so expect more to come. White talked about his early White Stripes days, his recent return to upholstery, and his pair of 2022 albums, the already-released Fear Of The Dawn and the forthcoming Entering Heaven Alive. He also talked about the importance of learning a trade, his recent on-stage engagement and marriage, and his constant championing of his hometown Detroit. Watch the episode below.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Post Malone Transcends The Algorithm

Once a pop artist becomes successful — like, Grammy-nominated, Hot 100-dominating big — it’s reasonable to assume that they’ll hit a wall. That crash could look like anything: burnout, writer’s block, depression. Think of it this way: If you’re a high-achieving artist with towering dreams, you’re basically on the roller coaster’s lift hill before the kinetic-energy drop. Lots of creators never make it to the downhill part. But for those that do make it to the free fall, there comes an onslaught of new obligations. You have to do press, perform for all the label heads and fans, tourtourtour, become a fashion icon on the side, firm up a social-media presence if you don’t already have one, talk to random radio DJs in towns you’ve never heard of. It’s a lot! No wonder after three albums, Post Malone had nothing left to give.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Gillian Carter – “Terminal Brain” & “Quit trying. You failed.”

Prolific Florida screamo greats Gillian Carter — a band, not a person — have been putting out records for 15 years, and they never seem to stop. Gillian Carter have made five full albums, and they’ve also got a ton of other miscellaneous releases. The band’s last album was 2018’s …This Earth-Shaped Tomb, and their latest miscellaneous release is a brand new two-song single called Summer Songs.
FLORIDA STATE
Stereogum

Healing Potpourri – “Wind”

In August, Oakland indie-pop luminary Simi Sohota will release his new album as Healing Potpurri, Paradise. Co-produced by Sohota and Sean O’Hagan (The High Llamas, Stereolab), Paradise also features production by engineer Jason Kick. It follows Healing Potpurri’s previous effort, 2020’s Blanket Of Calm. Sohota has also shared the album’s first single, “Wind,” which also gets a music video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Boris – “Question 1”

Last month, the Japanese rock heavy-hitters Boris announced a new album, Heavy Rocks (2022), their third album to have that title following different ones in 2002 and 2011. It’s their follow-up to W, which came out at the very beginning of the year. They shared “She Is Burning” from it when the album was announced, and now they’re back with the soaring and transcendent “Question I.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Katie Alice Greer – “Captivated”

Later this month, Katie Alice Greer is releasing her debut solo album, Barbarism. She’s shared “FITS/My Love Can’t Be” and “Dreamt I Talk To Horses” from it so far, and today the former Priests member is back with another new track, the atmospheric “Captivated.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Guns N’ Roses Play “Reckless Life” For The First Time In 29 Years

Guns N’ Roses had their first show of 2022 in Portugal last night, after their scheduled Welcome To Rockville headlining slot got cancelled last month due to thunderstorms. As Rolling Stone points out, they added a new AC/DC cover into rotation — they started playing AC/DC songs after Axl Rose toured as the band’s singer back in 2016. Now they’re doing Highway To Hell‘s “Walk All Over You.”
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play “Soul To Squeeze” & “Scar Tissue” With John Frusciante For The First Time Since 2007

A few months ago, Red Hot Chili Peppers released a new album, Unlimited Love, the first album they made with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Frusciante performed with the band for the first time in 13 years back in February 2020 and, one pandemic later, RHCP are just now embarking on a global stadium tour with Frusciante in tow. It kicked off on Saturday night in Seville, Spain, and that means that the band performed some tracks with Frusciante for the first time in a while. They did the Blood Sugar Sex Magik era track “Soul To Squeeze,” which later appeared on the Coneheads soundtrack, and Californication‘s “Scar Tissue” for the first time with Frusciante since 2007. Check out video below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Kendrick Lamar’s “United In Grief”

So far, this column has mainly dealt with pitch-centered music, focusing on harmony and melody. With hip-hop, we generally consider pitch to be of secondary importance, with rhythmic content being primary — which is why rap music often gets short shrift when discussing music theory. This dismissive attitude towards rap music has been pervasive in academia, but the attitude is changing. Hip-hop contains vital musical constructs not commonly found in other forms of music, and these innovations represent phenomenal artistic achievements. Those of us who work in orchestral, jazz, rock, folk, etc., can gain a lot from really listening to, and engaging with, hip-hop.
MUSIC

