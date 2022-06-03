ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Governor Noem address different issues ahead of Tuesday’s Primary

By Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Governor Kristi Noem ahead of Tuesday’s Primary addressed a number of different topics. Noem talked about the recovery efforts happening along I-29 from the North Dakota border all the way down through the state. The state is still determining how costly...

KELOLAND TV

Getting ready for 2022 South Dakota primary election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s primary election day is almost here, and voters still may have questions about how to make the process go smoothly. First Lutheran Church in central Sioux Falls is just one of many spots where voters can cast their ballot on Tuesday. Adam Jorgensen will be there as a volunteer poll worker.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2022 midterms: Primaries to watch in seven states, including South Dakota

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Primary elections in seven states Tuesday (June 7, 2022) will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. Many contests are being shaped by political divisions in both major parties — and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump. A string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right. Some challengers are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Candidate list for the upcoming 2022 elections

SOUTH DAKOTA(HubCityRadio)- Here is a list of candidates who have declared and have been approved to run for office in Aberdeen, Brown County, & South Dakota elections for 2022. If you like to check the full list of candidates, go to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. www.sdsos.gov.
ABERDEEN, SD
Butcher Block Act seeks help for small meat processors

A U.S. congressman from South Dakota is proposing legislation to create more opportunities for small meat processors. The legislation is from Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We have four large packers that control about 80 percent of the meat processing in this country," Johnson said, "and just 12 physical locations where half of meat is processed."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Recap of the Land Owner Rally held Sunday in Mellette

MELLETTE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Sunday night a rally was held at the Community Center in opposition to the proposed CO2 pipeline that could be making its way through Spink County. Farmer Ed Fischbach the PUCs in Iowa & Minnesota has announced this is considered hazardous material. Fischbach talks about the lack...
MELLETTE TOWNSHIP, SD
Horseback March to Pierre for MMIP arrived Saturday

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- A two-week march on horseback to raise awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons ended Saturday on the front steps of the South Dakota State Capitol. With no formal agenda of speakers, Jimmy Hallum encouraged anyone to speak from the heart. Tasha His Law told the crowd of...
PIERRE, SD
Happy 605 Day, South Dakota!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Tourism has an interesting way of promoting the relative uniqueness of the state … its area code. The state is one of only 12 that have a single area code and that helps in marketing tourism with an annual campaign every June. Today, June 5 to be precise. Why that date? It is 6-05!
POLITICS
SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Ben Krohmer

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ben Krohmer is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 20. He will face two challengers; Jeff Bathke and Lance Koth. 1. Tell us about yourself?. I was born & raised in Mitchell, SD, and we have a family plumbing...
MITCHELL, SD
Person
Kristi Noem
Riders bring MMIW issue back to S.D. Capitol’s steps

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two dozen Native Americans on horseback arrived at the South Dakota Capitol front lawn on Saturday to the sounds of a tribal drumbeat and welcoming cries, for an annual ceremony of remembrance honoring missing and murdered indigenous women and children. The ride began May 25...
PIERRE, SD
Amendment C and South Dakota's US Senate primary

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Who will Republican voters choose to represent them on the November ballot? The South Dakota primary is this Tuesday. Today, we hear from incumbent John Thune. We ask...
POLITICS
South Dakota Teacher Shortage Worsening Because of Politicization in Schools

South Dakota has long faced a teacher shortage due in part to low salaries and large class sizes, but a new factor seems to be worsening the problem: politicization of education, South Dakota News Watch reports. Recent estimates put the number of open teaching positions in the state at more than 500, much higher than in previous years. Teachers are more stressed about how to avoid criticism, according to Jason Connelly, a South Dakota native who told the news outlet that he decided not to pursue a career in the state due to the politicization. He said he believes the anxiety is engendered by political rhetoric that undermines the judgment, even morality, of teachers. State officials are taking a more hands-on approach to education—recently, lawmakers have tried to regulate the treatment of transgender students, the state DOE removed references to Native American culture in social studies guidelines, and the governor banned critical race theory, even though it is not taught in public schools. Parental presence is also increasing, and some educators have faced criticism about their classroom decorations. The state’s secretary of education said there are programs to help recruit and retain teachers, but some education experts fear that the K-12 system may begin to unravel due to the heightened micromanagement of teachers.
EDUCATION
Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hunter Widvey, a Rapid City resident, won Miss South Dakota 2022. Widvey was crowned Saturday night at South Dakota State University in Brookings and was awarded scholarship of $8,000 for the winning the competition. She also received a STEM scholarship ($750) and became the 75th young woman to hold the title.
RAPID CITY, SD
#Governor Noem#Politics State#Politics Governor#Keystone Xl#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Facebook Hubcityradionews
AG’s driving history will be part of impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors intend to lay out several reasons why the South Dakota Senate should vote to remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office later this month. They will say that Ravnsborg committed a traffic offense when his car crashed into pedestrian Joe Boever, who was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota GFP Commission Holds June Meeting

PIERRE, S.D.–The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their June meeting at the Aberdeen Ramkota, June 2-3. WILDLIFE PROPOSALS. The Commission continued discussions on several proposals from previous meetings. To view them in their entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information/. Turkey Hunting Recruitment Licenses. The Commission continued their discussion...
PIERRE, SD
Thune asks for fourth term in US Senate

Interviews for this story are from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. U.S. Senator John Thune is vying for a historic fourth term in office. But the number two Republican in the Senate is getting challenged by opponents who say it's time for him to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crude Oil & Gas Leasing in South Dakota

Rising crude oil prices is increasing interest in new oil well development, but so far in South Dakota, that hasn’t translated much from state public lands. School & Public Lands interim Commissioner Jerrod Johnson says they have had some contacts in the last few months…. Johnson says they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The website Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota. Story name: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/south-dakota/counties-highest-covid-19-infection-rates-south-dakota. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vote YES on Amendment C

During this primary campaign season, the question I have heard most is “What is up with Amendment C?”. People are confused. I agree the ads we hear are confusing. For me there are three reasons to vote YES on Amendment C:. First – The Legislature voted in support of...
ELECTIONS
Thousands vote early in North Dakota Primary; US Senator Kevin Cramer blasts a proposed Chinese corn plant in Grand Forks; Family plans benefit for slain woman.

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: North Dakota early voting on brisk pace, US Senator Kevin Cramer calls for cancellation of a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Temporary increased military traffic comming to South Dakota towns

RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills. The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
RAPID CITY, SD

