Listen to Post Malone’s New Album Twelve Carat Toothache

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Post Malone is back. The rapper and singer has released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone's fourth studio LP includes contributions from Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Louis Bell, Gunna, and more.

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

i used to think i could fly

Tate McRae’s a tortured romantic, burdened by bad lovers and friends who don’t understand her. Despite being one of the most egregious “indie pop voices” in recent memory, she’s a strong singer, as comfortable slinking across broody pop-trap as she is belting over piano-driven ballads. Her sound is sandwiched somewhere between Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and, like Rodrigo, McRae revels in heartbreak, surveying the pop landscape to see which style best suits her sad-girl anthems. Her full-length debut, i used to think i could fly, announces McRae as a legitimate pop star capable of transcending the online virality that launched her career, but she’s often too beleaguered to take it all in. “You say I should be on top of the world/But I’m not feeling much,” she sings on “go away,” and the admission seems intended to resonate beyond celebrity and reach any number of people struggling to find a silver lining.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kate Bush Makes Rare Statement on Stranger Things’ Use of “Running Up That Hill”

Kate Bush has made a rare statement acknowledging the resurgence of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill.” The song has become wildly popular in recent days, following its prominence in Netflix’s latest season of Stranger Things. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to joony’s “Not Going Back”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. joony’s chameleonic energy is what draws me to his music. The 21-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland rapper shows off his shapeshifting versatility on his newest mixtape Pretty In Black. Though I’m still not exactly sure what a joony song is, I had a good time with the mixtape. He manages to put his distinct (yet unknowable) stamp on everything from lighthearted R&B to Slayworld-adjacent melodic rap. “Not Going Back” is an early highlight. He loads up a slowly building beat with vocal effects, clashing background ad-libs, and swooning coos. It has the organized chaos of early Travis Scott. He won’t ever need to define himself with one genre, if he can make them all sound this good.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings.” The song appears on the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, which features Elisabeth Moss as a star and executive producer. Both the track and soundtrack are produced by Claudia Sarne. Listen to Olsen’s version of “One Too Many Mornings” below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothache#Carat#Fleet Foxes#Billboard
Pitchfork

Dave Smith, Sequential Synth Founder and MIDI Pioneer, Dies at 72

Dave Smith, the Sequential founder and synthmaker known as the father of MIDI, has died, Sequential said. He was 72. Artists including Flying Lotus, Hot Chip, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to Smith, whose inventions include the Prophet-5, used by a raft of 1980s greats, as well as by Radiohead for their diversion into electronics on Kid A.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Beth Orton Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

English singer-songwriter Beth Orton has announced Weather Alive, her first new album in six years. The eight-song LP—which follows Orton’s 2016 full-length Kidsticks—lands September 23 via Partisan. Below, watch the Eliot Lee Hazel–directed music video for the title song. Orton produced the entirety of Weather Alive...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Raw Data Feel

Everything Everything want you to believe that they are clever cultural critics. They costume themselves in Devo-inspired utilitarian fashion, almost always sporting navy blue boiler suits; they deliver emotion with a distanced and cerebral irony. The apocalypse interests them, as do computers, and on their records they’ve positioned themselves as outcast philosophers inquiring into subjects as broad as “the human condition,” “technology,” and “society.” On their latest album, Raw Data Feel, the band’s grandiosely empty, teenager-on-weed musings make a mockery of that haughty stature.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Bruce Hornsby and Danielle Haim’s New “Days Ahead” Video

Bruce Hornsby has enlisted Haim singer-guitarist Danielle Haim for a new song titled “Days Ahead.” The track comes with a music video that Hornsby directed and filmed himself during the pandemic. In the clip, 3D-printed characters can be seen rearranging furniture in a dollhouse, attempting to learn German, and pondering what to do next in their lives. Check that out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Versions of Modern Performance

Collectively, the members of Horsegirl are probably 20 years younger than their most recent influence. Gigi Reece and Nora Cheng are college freshmen, Penelope Lowenstein a high school senior, but Versions of Modern Performance glows with the drowsy heat of 30 years’ worth of indie rock. Depending on your age, you might hear Yo La Tengo or Stereolab in the featherlight vocals; maybe the fat, crayon-streaked guitars of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis or Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch. The longer you listen, the more the album resembles a hedge maze made from familiar references—the yawn of the whammy bar on “Bog Bog 1” swirls in some My Bloody Valentine, while Cheng’s bird call of a melody on “Beautiful Song” evokes Laetitia Sadier. If a group of young people picked up some guitars to make a blurry, pleasing sound at any point in the past seven presidential administrations, you’ll hear echoes of them here.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Deep in View

The name Cola partly stands for “Cost of Living Adjustment,” an ironically dry source of inspiration for a rock band. But in the context of former Ought frontman Tim Darcy’s latest project, the economic term speaks to an artistic outlook as well. Joined by fellow ex-Ought bassist Ben Stidworthy and drummer Evan Cartwright (U.S. Girls, The Weather Station), the trio’s debut album addresses modern anxieties wrought by technology in a world on the brink, bringing their imagistic worldview to the present. Cola’s sleek sound fits in with the melodic side of contemporary post-punk, with sharper hooks and more succinct songwriting than the members’ past work. What remains is Darcy's charismatic spoken-sung drawl, picking up right where his last band left off.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Daphni, Chat Pile, VntageParadise, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Hyaline

Maria BC is a classically trained vocalist, a dexterous guitarist, and a songwriter with an innate gift for vast, stately melodies, but the defining strength of their music is the mood: an overarching melancholy that shadows everything like heavy storm clouds. The Oakland-based artist’s debut EP, Devil’s Rain, arrived in the dead of winter 2021, and its five songs—consisting entirely of electric guitar and vocals, recorded alone in their apartment, hushed so as not to disturb their roommates—had the feeling of a stripped-back demos collection from a 1980s dream-pop band. Ghostly and spare, the songs let you imagine how they might bloom if they were cleared of cobwebs and brought into the light.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury have proven themselves to be masterful architects of slickly intricate cinematic scores. Their abilities emerge from their complementary talents: Barrow is famous for his distinctively sullen and sultry percussion-laden sounds (most notably with Portishead), while Salisbury is an Emmy-nominated television and film composer, deftly attuned to the structural cues necessary for any score’s skeleton. Their first formal collaboration on DROKK: Music Inspired by Mega City One was audacious, glistening with Vangelis-influenced analog synths and roaring with the heightened dimensions of the Judge Dredd comics from which it was adapted. Their work on this score introduced the duo to Alex Garland, who wrote and produced 2012’s Dredd, and would enlist Barrow and Salisbury to score his directorial debut, Ex Machina.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Nikki Lane Announces New Album With Queens of the Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys Members

The country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane has announced a new album. Denim & Diamonds is out September 23 via New West. The album was produced and mixed by Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, and it features his bandmates Alain Johannes, Dean Fertita, and Michael Shuman. Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders and Autolux’s Carla Azar also appear on the album. Check out the Jocelyn Cooper–directed video for the lead single “First High” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Weather Alive”

Beth Orton sings “Weather Alive,” the title track off her first album in six years, like she’s summoning a spirit. Her voice sounds broken and determined, cresting in a chorus that flows with the emotional cadence of an old soul song: “Almost makes me want to cry/The weather’s so beautiful outside,” she sings, blending the words together to communicate their message with her delivery alone. Her accompanists—jazz musicians Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzad Ismaily, and Tom Herbert—follow her lead, setting the mood with a slow-burning drone, textured with Talk Talk’s dying-fire sparks of electric guitar and the swelling smoke rings of Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks. As the music rises against the ragged pulse of her vocals, the English artist, nearly 30 years into her career, constructs an entirely new landscape for her songwriting—a wide-open space that grows stranger and more beautiful the further inside she leads us.
MUSIC
