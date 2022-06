As inflation has caused a downshift in most personal economies, we know some parts of the country are harder hit than others. In many cases the regions hardest hit are those where economies were already struggling, as here in West Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub took a look at “2022’s Best and Worst State Economies,” and if you are a Mountain State resident, you probably know what is coming next.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO