Gary Russell Sams, 73, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord at Parkersburg Care Center June 2, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Parkersburg, son of the late Clifford and Nora Sams. He was a dedicated husband and father, was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, and was active in church where he sang in the choir and was a song leader.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO