Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Post 15 set to open Sunday in doubleheader games

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Sixth-year Parkersburg Post 15 manager Mike Goodwin is ready for some baseball this summer and he’s looking forward to how his 16-member squad can perform during a full schedule. “I’ve got 40 regular season games scheduled. It’s the most we’ve had, but this is the...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PATRICK: State track resonates for Tredway

COLUMBUS – The legacy of Belpre’s lone state championship in boys track and field from 1952 is for the most part always present year after year at the Ohio State Track and Field Meet in Columbus. Dick Tredway at 88 years young has missed attending only a handful...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wisconsin Stevens-Point rallies to knock Pios from College World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After a heart-breaking 6-4 loss to Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Sunday’s World Series elimination game, Marietta College baseball coach Brian Brewer summed it up best. “That’s baseball, man,” Brewer said. “It’ll break your hearts.”. For the second straight day, the Pioneers...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

State baseball tourney concludes in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Ethan Spolarich twirled a five-inning one-hitter as Hurricane capped a 34-4 season with an 11-0 victory against George Washington in the Class AAA title game. The Redskins, who won their fourth state crown and first since 2018, blew the game open with an eight-run bottom of the third.
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Ravenswood, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Sports
City
Ripley, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Runners enjoy playing in the dirt at Vienna MudRun

VIENNA — The second annual Vienna MudRun took place on Saturday with more than 100 runners battling the 1.25-mile course set up in the wooded area between the Vienna Rec Center and Jackson Middle School. “Thanks to all of the sponsors and the City of Vienna (who provided staff...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — A busy week of local entertainment and events in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Artsbridge announces in its weekly update. * Aqueous 2022, West Virginia Watercolor Society Signature Members Exhibit and Ashcan School-Era Watercolors at the Parkersburg Art Center, 10-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday through June 11. * Layered & Stitched:...
PARKERSBURG, WV
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

JONATHAN DAVENPORT COLLECTS $50,000 IN HISTORIC 100 AT WEST VIRGINIA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MINERAL WELLS, WV – Jonathan Davenport led from start-to-finish on Saturday night at West Virginia Motor Speedway before a packed hillside. The three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion picked up his first series win of the year, collecting $50,000 at the Jan Dils Attorneys at Law Historic 100 Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sandra Lynn Gault

Sandra Lynn Gault, 75, of Vienna, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Sandy was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Geraldine (Parrish) Harris. Sandy was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School. On...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gary Russell Sams

Gary Russell Sams, 73, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord at Parkersburg Care Center June 2, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Parkersburg, son of the late Clifford and Nora Sams. He was a dedicated husband and father, was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, and was active in church where he sang in the choir and was a song leader.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Annual tractor show held in Belpre over the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual tractor show has returned to Belpre. The show will begin Sunday from 10- 3 p.m. Tractors and other motorized antiques from as old as the 1920s’ were at the event and President of the event, Pat Tornes, says it’s nice to take a step back into the past and see where it all began.
BELPRE, OH
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Joshua Michael Irick

Joshua Michael Irick, 32, of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday 5 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Power outage in Ohio, Marshall Counties until 1 a.m. Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Taste of Parkersburg adds a pinch of spice to downtown again

PARKERSBURG — Crowds of people gathered downtown again Saturday for the Taste of Parkersburg, after a two-year, pandemic-induced absence. Three groups of vendors were set up at Bicentennial Park for attendees to enjoy, featuring different food and beverage companies. Visiting again from Wirt County was Toscano in Appalachia, aka...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

City of Bridgeport hosts summer kickoff event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The official start of summer is not until June 21, but the City of Bridgeport was getting in the party spirit on Saturday night with the Bridgeport Summer Kickoff. This is the fourth year of the city’s summer kickoff event, and the Associated Business of Bridgeport sponsored the event by working with […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Point Park concert series begins

PARKERSBURG — Friday night kicked off the first of three concerts hosted at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg. The annual free-admission concert series are held on the first Friday of June, July, and August, and draw in hundreds of people by land and river to enjoy the fun. Food trucks were set up at the Point Park. This month’s tribute band was Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute band. The next bands will be High Noon, a Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock tribute on July 1 and REO Survivor, an REO Speedwagon/Survivor tribute on Aug. 5. (Photos by Madeline Scarborough)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Janice Kay Walden

Janice Kay Walden, 86, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away at her home on June 3, 2022. Kay was born in Coolville, June 12, 1935, daughter of the late John Samuel Walden, Jr. and Doris Bingman Walden Earich. She was a 1952 graduate of Carthage Troy High School in Coolville. Following high school, Kay began work in the Academics Records Office at Ohio University as the Office Management Assistant. She retired in 1992, after 40 years of service. Kay never wanted attention focused on herself, but she blessed her family, friends, and community through her quiet acts of service. She attended Grace Brethren Church and was a volunteer at Arcadia Nursing Center. She was also an active member of Restore Coolville, The Helen Macleod Service Guild and Troy Senior Citizens. Friends and family members may remember her best for the cards she sent. She sent cards for any special occasion, carefully choosing a card and even a stamp that reflected the interests of the recipient. Kay decorated for every holiday and especially loved Christmas. Birthday parties hosted by Kay were carefully planned around a theme. This would be carried out in menu, decorations, gifts, and gift wrap.
COOLVILLE, OH

