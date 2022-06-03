JIA budget proposal includes rate increases

The board of the Jekyll Island Authority is set to approve the largest proposed budget in the authority’s history, and it includes more rate increases.

The board’s finance committee approved the proposed $35.4 million fiscal year ’23 operating budget, which will begin July 1, Thursday.

JIA’s reserves remain healthy, said authority executive director Jones Hooks, with $4.7 million set aside.

The proposed budget includes several rate increases. The authority is looking to implement more dynamic pricing for gate revenues to adjust to its capacity needs, Hooks said.

A day pass increase several years ago did not affect the annual pass price, and JIA staff recommend increasing this year the annual pass price from $55 to $75 and the oversized vehicle annual pass from $100 to $120.

Trash fees will be increased 3% by Waste Management. Golf course and Summer Waves prices will also go up, as will the campground cost, which will increase $3 per night.

A new public safety facility will soon be under construction and will require the authority to make equipment purchases including an $875,000 ladder truck.

The budget also plans for a $30,000 assessment for a potential pickle ball court on the island.

“We have had lots of interest in pickle ball on the island, so we’re proposing that we include in this budget the beginning of looking at where we would site pickle ball and the design for courts,” Hooks said.

Plans are also in the works to expand the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll, and the fiscal year 2023 budget anticipates the authority providing a share of the funding for that work.

“That project is estimated right now to be anywhere from $8 million to 12 million, so it will be a major project,” Hooks said, adding that JIA may be asked to match foundation funding for the project. “… In this budget, we would begin to plan toward that by including $350,000 from our tourism development fund.”

The budget also takes into account JIA staff pay increases implemented in April.

The board is set to vote on the final budget at its June 21 meeting.

In other business, the board heard an update on the JIA’s code revisions project. Glenn Coyne, senior planner for Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood, Inc. (GMC), gave the board a full update last month during a first reading. He provided information Thursday on several changes that have been made since then based on submitted comments.

The most significant changes were made to the code sections that deal with violations, penalties and enforcement, he said.

“We compared all of the different penalty and violation language throughout the code and tried to make it more clear and more consistent, so that if someone is found in violation of a certain section of the code — unless there’s a specific reason for it to be different — then the language is very similar,” Coyne said.

Numerous comments were made about the landscape and tree protection ordinance, and a clause was added to clarify what happens if there’s an issue with a tree that isn’t the fault of a property owner or lessee.

The code regarding building inspections to assess potential structural weaknesses was also updated to clarify the height of buildings that fall under the policy and to exempt single family residences.