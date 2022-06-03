Kevin Eugene “Bro” Anthony

Janice Kay Walden, 86, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away at her home on June 3, 2022. Kay was born in Coolville, June 12, 1935, daughter of the late John Samuel Walden, Jr. and Doris Bingman Walden Earich. She was a 1952 graduate of Carthage Troy High School in Coolville. Following high school, Kay began work in the Academics Records Office at Ohio University as the Office Management Assistant. She retired in 1992, after 40 years of service. Kay never wanted attention focused on herself, but she blessed her family, friends, and community through her quiet acts of service. She attended Grace Brethren Church and was a volunteer at Arcadia Nursing Center. She was also an active member of Restore Coolville, The Helen Macleod Service Guild and Troy Senior Citizens. Friends and family members may remember her best for the cards she sent. She sent cards for any special occasion, carefully choosing a card and even a stamp that reflected the interests of the recipient. Kay decorated for every holiday and especially loved Christmas. Birthday parties hosted by Kay were carefully planned around a theme. This would be carried out in menu, decorations, gifts, and gift wrap.

