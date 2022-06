BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports June 3:. * Taylor A. McFann, 30, of Coolville, was cited for no motorcycle endorsement. * Anna R. Corbett, 64, of Coolville, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and was also arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of assault on police officers.

BELPRE, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO