Bremerton, WA

Motorcyclist killed in East Bremerton crash identified

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon was identified as Willis Cornell Newman, 42, of Bremerton.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office reported Newman died from blunt force trauma to the head in the crash on Trenton Avenue near Helm Street in East Bremerton.

At about 1:30 p.m. Newman was traveling north on Trenton Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

42-year-old Willis Cornell Newman dead after a motorcycle crash in East Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

