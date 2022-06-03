Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 1

Steve Kerr met with the media after Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The Golden State Warriors lost by a score of 120-108 to the Boston Celtics to fall into an 0-1 hole.

The Warriors are now in an 0-1 hole, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

"Give them credit," Kerr said. " They made 21 threes, they were moving the ball really well and they had us on our heels."

The Warriors came into the series with more rest and more experience than the Celtics, so the loss was absolutely shocking.

Even more surprising was the way that it happened, the Warriros had a 12-point lead heading into the final period.

The Celtics then went on to win the fourth quarter by 24-points (40-16).

Game 2 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night where the Warriors can tie up the series, or the Celtics can take a 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

