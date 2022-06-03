ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGPlG_0fz1Pd5V00

Steve Kerr met with the media after Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The Golden State Warriors lost by a score of 120-108 to the Boston Celtics to fall into an 0-1 hole.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108 on their home floor at the Chase Center in California.

The Warriors are now in an 0-1 hole, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

"Give them credit," Kerr said. " They made 21 threes, they were moving the ball really well and they had us on our heels."

The Warriors came into the series with more rest and more experience than the Celtics, so the loss was absolutely shocking.

Even more surprising was the way that it happened, the Warriros had a 12-point lead heading into the final period.

The Celtics then went on to win the fourth quarter by 24-points (40-16).

Game 2 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night where the Warriors can tie up the series, or the Celtics can take a 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
California State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Shares Lovely Photo With Fiancée Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving is one of the most enigmatic players in the NBA. As a star, he has proved to be controversial numerous times, most notably with his stance against COVID-19 vaccination that saw him miss large parts of last season and in many ways led to the Brooklyn Nets disappointing in the NBA playoffs.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics star takes profane shot at James Worthy

The Boston Celtics’ current NBA Finals series is apparently a referendum on their most bitter basketball rivalry as well. Retired ex-Celtics star Cedric Maxwell spoke this week to Brian Windhorst of ESPN and got in a profane shot at retired former Los Angeles Lakers star James Worthy. The Celtics and the Lakers have one of the fiercest rivalries in sports. Both teams currently have 17 NBA titles each, but the Celtics can win No. 18 by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy