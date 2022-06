ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday he is open to debate on increasing the legal age required to purchase some semiautomatic guns. "I've asked my counterparts as governors to join with me and trying to have a bipartisan group of governors that will look at the issues and that's one that should be on the table," Hutchinson told 40/29 News Monday.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO