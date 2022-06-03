ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Friday marks 11 years since Lauren Spierer went missing

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ycnb_0fz1NzlJ00

BLOOMINGTON — Friday marks 11 years since the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer.

The IU student went missing after a night out with friends on June 3, 2011, and Bloomington Police are still searching for answers.

On Thursday, Lauren Spierer's mother Charlene Spierer shared her thoughts on the day marking 11 years.

“I only wish we had updates into Lauren’s disappearance," Charlene Spierer said. "We don’t. Eleven years today leaves me with the same heartbreak I felt in 2011. We will always be grateful for the love and support we were shown by the Bloomington community. I sincerely hope the time will come when we will have answers and justice will be served.”

Recently, Charlene Spierer also shared an update from her family as the 11-year mark neared.

The message hit on how much social media has changed and how even though things have changed, the first message shared on Facebook on Sept. 3, 2011 still resonates with the family.

That post, directed toward the person responsible for the disappearance, in part, states:

“If you think for a minute, her father and I are going to disappear, think again. We are just as determined today as we were day one. You should know that Lauren is precious to us. Do you think this is a game? This is no game. We are in this for the long haul. Do you think we are going to walk away without finding out the answers? Do you think we are going to rest until we find Lauren? We will not. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO YOU HAVE TAKEN FROM US. We will NEVER give up. What are you thinking? I would really like to know. I am waiting to hear from you.”

As of last year, the Bloomington Police Department said they have received more than 3,600 tips. That number has only grown in the last year as the investigation continues.

TIMELINE: The disappearance of Lauren Spierer

A Facebook page dedicated to updates on Spierer’s case is still active.

Lauren turned 31 in January.

If you know anything about Spierer’s disappearance, you are asked to call BPD at 812-339-4477 or email your tip to newsonlaurens@gmail.com.

TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. |
Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Police: Juveniles light fireworks, start fire at Avon Costco

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon say two juveniles will be charged after lit fireworks caused a fire at the Avon Costco over the weekend. According to officers, Costco employees noticed smoke in the north area of the building on Saturday afternoon. They then discovered a trash receptacle was burning near the store’s loading docks.
AVON, IN
wgnradio.com

Lou’s Bloomington Barn Vacation Giveaway

Getaway to Bloomington, Indiana this summer! Enter to win this Bloomington, Indiana giveaway package that includes a two-night stay at The Barn at Briar Ridge, a historic circa-1900 barn converted to a fabulous vacation rental.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Remembering Brandy Wilson Missing 20 Years Ago Today

The mysterious disappearance of Brandy Wilson rocked Frankfort and Colfax 20 years ago today. On June 4, 2002, the 24-year-old mother of two boys did not show up for work at the Donaldson plant in Frankfort. Friends reported this to the police when Brandy did not show up. Brandy Wilson...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
FOX59

Fishers bathroom vandals prompt changes

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers is making some changes in an attempt to stop recent vandalism. The City of Fishers has seen a rash of damage at its park bathrooms. They describe the damage as anything from property damage, like kicking in doors and ripping soap dispensers off walls, to spreading feces on walls. Fishers Police […]
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Violent Crime#Bloomington Police
WISH-TV

Fire damages three homes, displaces family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is safe after a fire forced them to escape their home on the near north side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to 36th and Illinois streets just before 6 a.m. Crews found three homes on fire. One had a family of two adults and two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

YESTERYEAR: It’s Been Nearly A Century Since The KKK Dominated Indiana, But Hoosiers See Lasting Effects

YESTERYEAR: It’s Been Nearly A Century Since The KKK Dominated Indiana, But Hoosiers See Lasting Effects. When Jenkins was killed, Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, was 10 years old. But the memory and fear caused by Jenkins’ murder lived on. When Summers was in college, her parents warned her not to drive through Martinsville to get from Indianapolis to Bloomington.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox 59

Dog missing from Muncie boarding facility found, reunited with owners

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 9-month-old boxer that went missing this week from a Muncie dog boarding facility has been found and reunited with her family. Harley, Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll’s young puppy, was dropped off around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at Wagglebottoms in Muncie before leaving for a trip. The next morning, the business’ owner called Davis saying Harley was nowhere to be found.
MUNCIE, IN
abc57.com

Lafayette man arrested on U.S. 31 for impaired driving, habitual traffic violation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A Lafayette man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving as a habitual traffic offender, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 9:30 p.m., Marshall County dispatch got a call of a potentially impaired driver on U.S. 31 near Veteran’s...
WTWO/WAWV

One man arrested, facing four counts of arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is behind bars and faces several charges including arson and burglary. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, 30-year-old Nikki Canulli was seen leaving a fire that happened on Saturday in the area of 2000 N 19th Street. The property belongs to Industrial Holdings LLC, according to THPD. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy