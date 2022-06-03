Friday marks 11 years since Lauren Spierer went missing

BLOOMINGTON — Friday marks 11 years since the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer.

The IU student went missing after a night out with friends on June 3, 2011, and Bloomington Police are still searching for answers.

On Thursday, Lauren Spierer's mother Charlene Spierer shared her thoughts on the day marking 11 years.

“I only wish we had updates into Lauren’s disappearance," Charlene Spierer said. "We don’t. Eleven years today leaves me with the same heartbreak I felt in 2011. We will always be grateful for the love and support we were shown by the Bloomington community. I sincerely hope the time will come when we will have answers and justice will be served.”

Recently, Charlene Spierer also shared an update from her family as the 11-year mark neared.

The message hit on how much social media has changed and how even though things have changed, the first message shared on Facebook on Sept. 3, 2011 still resonates with the family.

That post, directed toward the person responsible for the disappearance, in part, states:

“If you think for a minute, her father and I are going to disappear, think again. We are just as determined today as we were day one. You should know that Lauren is precious to us. Do you think this is a game? This is no game. We are in this for the long haul. Do you think we are going to walk away without finding out the answers? Do you think we are going to rest until we find Lauren? We will not. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO YOU HAVE TAKEN FROM US. We will NEVER give up. What are you thinking? I would really like to know. I am waiting to hear from you.”

As of last year, the Bloomington Police Department said they have received more than 3,600 tips. That number has only grown in the last year as the investigation continues.

TIMELINE: The disappearance of Lauren Spierer

A Facebook page dedicated to updates on Spierer’s case is still active.

Lauren turned 31 in January.

If you know anything about Spierer’s disappearance, you are asked to call BPD at 812-339-4477 or email your tip to newsonlaurens@gmail.com.