Good neighbors are hard to beat. Though we’ve lived in Baton Rouge less than three months, we consider ourselves lucky to have a great neighbor already. In fact, before we moved, we could count on one hand the people we knew in the Capital City. However, even though Baton Rouge is relatively new to all of us, our neighbor was someone with whom both my husband and I share a long history.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO