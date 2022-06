TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say three people detained a burglar who was walked in on while robbing an apartment in north Tulsa on Saturday. Officers say Juan Huerta entered an apartment near Admiral and 129th East Avenue and tried stealing a television, but took prescription pills instead. Officers say a resident was home at the time of the burglary, but did not know Huerta was inside.

TULSA, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO