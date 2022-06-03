Boston Fans Could Be Heard Chanting 'Let's Go Celtics' in Golden State During Game 1

The Boston Celtics are headed to the 9,000th NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. This one is slightly different than all the others in that one cannot help but respect a plucky and determined underdog-turned-juggernaut that runs on twisted steel and defense. After sending the Miami Heat into the summer on South Beach, the triumphant visitors gathered in their locker room to hear from Ime Udoka and spill water all over the place. It was awesome.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO