Sauk Village, IL

Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash 00:19

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village.

Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail.

The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals.

There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.

