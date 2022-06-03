New housing complex officially open

Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

Centrally located on MLK between O and M streets, the project represents a $12.9 million investment in Brunswick by the city government, a federal disaster relief grant, state tax credits and W.H. Gross Construction Co., the developer of the complex.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with prompting from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, pitched in disaster relief funds in response to Hurricane Irma, which struck the Golden Isles in 2017. Via tax credits, the state Department of Community Affairs was able to invest $2.85 million into the project.

The 56 units will replenish the affordable housing stock lost in the hurricane.

Most of the units are three-bedroom, said Bill Gross, owner of W.H. Gross, and are perfect for burgeoning families.

Tommy Lowman, director of the DCA Housing Finance and Development Division, said the project is a public-private endeavor. From HUD down to Brunswick’s municipal government and including Gross’ company and the various subcontractors and supporting businesses, Perry Place is the result of a true group effort, he said.

“These are 56 homes,” Lowman said. “Fifty-six homes where the next generation will be raised.”

The story of Perry Place started 15 years ago when the city acquired the property from the Glynn County Board of Education.

Former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson said the city swapped the land that is now Glynn Middle School for the Perry Place tract, the land on which Norwich Commons now sits and half of Wright Square that the school board owned at the time. The deal also included moving the historic Glynn Academy building from where it sat in Sterling to where it now resides on the school campus. The deal worked out well for both parties, said another former Brunswick mayor, Cornell Harvey.

Norwich Commons has been a dramatically positive thing for the North Brunswick area and the Wright Square acquisition allowed the city to reunite the two halves of the park. Harvey said the new development will be a reinvigorating force for the city.

Newly elected Brunswick City Commissioner Kendra Rolle said Perry Place is a bright spot in the city and heralds only good things.