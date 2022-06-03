Chamber holds leadership summit

It’s human nature to resist change and a good leader’s job to convince people change is good.

A group of business leaders and nonprofit representatives learned that lesson Thursday at a leadership summit held by the University of Georgia J.W. Fanning Institute for Government Leadership.

The summit, sponsored by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, attracted an audience of more than 70 people to the meeting room at Epworth by the Sea.

Matthew Bishop, one of the summit’s presenters, said leadership skills are important in a rapidly changing world. Leadership can be interpreted in many ways but nobody gets to the top as a leader without relationships, he said.

Brendan Leahy, another presenter at the summit, said change is difficult. He showed how change, even minor ones, can create uncomfortable or awkward movements.

He had a woman unclasp the watch she wore on her left wrist and asked her to put the watch on her right wrist. She fumbled a bit before finally clasping the watch.

Leahy later asked everyone in the audience to sign their name in the best possible signature. Then, he asked everyone to write their signature with the opposite hand, with the obvious comic results.

The point of the exercise was to show how change — even minor ones — can make people uncomfortable.

Excuses to maintain the status quo include fear of the unknown, being comfortable with the existing routine, the effort to change and the time it will take.

“The skill of a leader is to manage change,” Leahy said.

Another exercise had the audience list changes in personal life, work and Glynn County. Most of those changes were driven by external factors.

One leadership model explained good leaders have the ability to create a sense of urgency to people. They build guiding coalitions, form strategic visions and initiatives, and enable action by removing barriers.

Strong leaders also generate short-term wins, sustain acceleration and get everyone on board.

Participants were asked to fill out a 35-questions change-readiness assessment on a scale of one to six, with six being most like the respondent.

After every question was answered the results were tabulated under the following categories: resourcefulness, optimism, adventurousness, passion/drive, adaptability, confidence and tolerance for ambiguity.

The optimum score under each category is between 22 and 26. Scores deviating outside the optimum could indicate leadership skills that need work.

For example, very high scorers in the resourcefulness category might overlook obvious solutions and create more work than is necessary. And a high score in the passion/drive category might show a person is stubborn, obsessed and heading for burnout.

“One of the hallmarks of an effective leader is to be reflective,” Leahy said. “The assessment is to get you to stop and think.”

Instead of the Golden Rule, he suggested another approach.

“Do onto others they way they’d prefer,” he said.