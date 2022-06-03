School board reviews proposed budget

The Glynn County Board of Education will vote next week on whether to adopt its fiscal year 2023 budget.

The school district’s proposed budget projects a 4% increase in the tax digest and 99% collection rate.

The millage rate has not changed, but the school board will determine next month whether to adjust the millage rate after receiving a full tax digest report from the county.

The budget is again heavily influenced by pandemic-related funding and changes.

“Our QBE funds have increased significantly next year, but that’s mainly...because we’ve had a loss of students,” said Andrea Preston, part-time interim chief financial officer for Glynn County Schools. “But it’s due to the raise that the state is giving, so the $2,000 that the governor has promised the teachers is included in the QBE calculation funding formula. Anytime there’s a state mandated raise, your QBE money goes up.”

An increase in the school district’s contribution to the teacher retirement system will account for an $125,000 increase to the budget.

State-mandated salary increases for teachers and drivers will cost about $2.8 million. The local school district also plans to continue its own recently implemented pay increases for certain staff.

“We’ve discussed several times the need for local raises for several categories of employees at the district based on the salary survey that we participate in with First District RESA,” Preston said. “And (Superintendent) Dr. (Scott) Spence’s goal is to be in the top three and be competitive with our surrounding counties and what they offer their employees.”

Those raises will cost about $3.5 million.

Budgeted positions will increase by 19.5%, most of which are related to funding provided through the CARES Act.

The school board will vote on the budget at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

“Another year down,” Preston said.