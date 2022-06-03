ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

School board reviews proposed budget

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago

The Glynn County Board of Education will vote next week on whether to adopt its fiscal year 2023 budget.

The school district’s proposed budget projects a 4% increase in the tax digest and 99% collection rate.

The millage rate has not changed, but the school board will determine next month whether to adjust the millage rate after receiving a full tax digest report from the county.

The budget is again heavily influenced by pandemic-related funding and changes.

“Our QBE funds have increased significantly next year, but that’s mainly...because we’ve had a loss of students,” said Andrea Preston, part-time interim chief financial officer for Glynn County Schools. “But it’s due to the raise that the state is giving, so the $2,000 that the governor has promised the teachers is included in the QBE calculation funding formula. Anytime there’s a state mandated raise, your QBE money goes up.”

An increase in the school district’s contribution to the teacher retirement system will account for an $125,000 increase to the budget.

State-mandated salary increases for teachers and drivers will cost about $2.8 million. The local school district also plans to continue its own recently implemented pay increases for certain staff.

“We’ve discussed several times the need for local raises for several categories of employees at the district based on the salary survey that we participate in with First District RESA,” Preston said. “And (Superintendent) Dr. (Scott) Spence’s goal is to be in the top three and be competitive with our surrounding counties and what they offer their employees.”

Those raises will cost about $3.5 million.

Budgeted positions will increase by 19.5%, most of which are related to funding provided through the CARES Act.

The school board will vote on the budget at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

“Another year down,” Preston said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

EOA’s cooling assistance program reopens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Low-income earners in Chatham County can now apply for home energy assistance again. The Economic Opportunity Authority’s (EOA) cooling assistance program has returned. It will start taking appointments Sunday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. In order to apply, call 912-721-7910. Applicants have to provide a copy of their current electric […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis picks Pat Ivey as fill-in Jax Sheriff

DeSantis endorsed TK Waters in the election. Speaking Monday before a Special Election was set for the soon-to-be-vacant Sheriff position, Gov. Ron DeSantis made his picks for the present and the future of the office. DeSantis, in eastern Duval County for a budget highlight event, said he will be elevating...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
newsfromthestates.com

Feds intervene in proposed mining project near Okefenokee Swamp, citing lack of input from tribal community

The Okefenokee Swamp attracts some 650,000 visits each year and is a major economic driver in Ware, Clinch and Charlton counties. Photo Georgia River Network. A proposal to mine near the Okefenokee Swamp was dealt a setback Friday after a federal agency determined the Alabama company behind the plan did not consult the Muscogee Creek Nation about the project.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Glynn County, GA
Government
Glynn County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Digging deeper into new ethics complaint against Gibson-Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re getting more information about the ethics complaint, filed this week by Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, against Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter who served as director of Family Promises for about a decade. “I do not intend for this to stop my work on council. I do not […]
SAVANNAH, GA
vnexplorer.net

How a County GOP Chair Coordinated a Voting Machine Breach

© Provided by The Daily Beast Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Jose Pagliery. DOUGLAS, GEORGIA—The Georgia Secretary of State claims it’s investigating how a local election supervisor gave a cadre of 2020 election truthers improper access to an election computer system—what initially seemed like the latest example of rogue actors misusing their government positions to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
DOUGLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Retirement#Qbe#Glynn County Schools
AL.com

Tybee Island smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach

Just in time for summer, Georgia’s largest public beach is banning smoking in the sand. City officials on Tybee Island decided to snuff out cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products on its beaches in an effort to reduce litter. That’s after the city over the past five years collected 500,000 cigarette butts left by smokers using the sand as an ashtray.
GEORGIA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lotte Plaza Market owners buy closed Regency Best Buy

The owner of the Lotte Plaza Market chain of Asian grocery stores bought the closed Best Buy in the Regency area in January. Sungwon Distributor LLC of Maryland bought the 45,914-square-foot store on almost 3.4 acres at 9355 Atlantic Blvd. The store was built in 1999 and Best Buy closed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Action News Jax

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: “Get those paper bills”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More companies are asking you if you want to have paperless billing. However, our Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says you should stick with paper bills. Clark says if you filed your paper bills, you can prove if you were wrongly charged by a company. Clark adds another added benefit to paper statements is, “You have the ability with paper statements, to really have a picture of what’s going on with your spending and any charitable donations you made. You’re able to see those so clearly when it comes time to do your taxes.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
legalexaminer.com

Darrell Gilyard Named in Southern Baptist Convention List of Abusers

Darrell Gilyard, former pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, was investigated in 2007 on suspicion of sending inappropriate text messages to his daughter’s cell phone. There have been numerous reports of inappropriate sexual misconduct with women in previous churches, according to reports. Gilyard admitted in 2004 to fathering the child of a woman who accused him of raping her during a counseling session.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s bicentennial celebration this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A big birthday bash is planned to celebrate Jacksonville’s bicentennial this Saturday. The River City officially turns 200 on June 15 but the party starts early with a string of events to commemorate the major milestone on June 11. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, along with the Jacksonville Historical Society and Airstream Ventures teamed up for the city’s bicentennial celebration.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Darien sees a rise in vandalism

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Darien has experienced a recent uptick in vandalism around town both on private and city property. Darien Mayor Hugh “Bubba” Hodge says in total, someone has vandalized four signs and a bridge leading to a barrier island in McIntosh County. Hodge says the city is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to finding whoever is responsible for the damages.
DARIEN, GA
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
3K+
Followers
131
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy