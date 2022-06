BERN TWP., Pa. - A picture-perfect day on Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County suddenly turned tragic. A man drowned at the lake Sunday afternoon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue Marsh Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning. Rescue boats were rushed in and a drone could be seen in the sky above.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO