ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Overlay to Open in 2024, Summer House on the Lake Restaurant Coming to Disney Springs in 2023, Tropical Storm Watch in Effect This Weekend, & More: Daily Recap (6/2/22)

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Canceled Disney Wish Sailing Turned Into A Free Media Cruise, Disney Apologizes for Cast Member Grabbing Ring During Proposal, and More: Daily Recap (6/4/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, June 4, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Claims Signature at Brown Derby Restaurant is Fake, Joffrey’s Introduces a Secret Annual Passholder Drink, and More: Daily Recap (6/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, June 5, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

Prime Parking Raised to $60 at Universal Orlando Resort

Prime parking at Universal Orlando Resort has been raised back up to $60 as we enter the summer season. Prime parking was $50 for most of May. It is usually raised to $60 during busy seasons, like summer, late December, and Spring Break. For more Universal Studios news from around...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Rick Riordan
WDW News Today

New Pride Minnie Ear Headband Debuts at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney kicked off Pride Month this year with a host of new food and merchandise, and now, a new Minnie ear headband. Through June 30, all proceeds from the Pride collection will be donated to a selection of LGBT+ charities.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Soul of Jazz Exhibit Comes to Downtown Disney District

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit has traveled across the country from EPCOT to Downtown Disney District. It visited three U.S.A. museums on the way. In Downtown Disney District, the exhibit opened on June 1 in the former ESPN Zone building. There were band students visiting the exhibit...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Springs#Summer House#Disney Resort#Daily Recap#Walt Disney World#Frog#Hibiscus Tea
WDW News Today

EARidescent Shimmer Collection Cup Shines at Creations Shop in EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests can now purchase the EARidescent Shimmer Collection Cup at Creations Shop in EPCOT. This cup is a part of the EARidescent Collection released for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. It matches the EARidescent headband and backpack.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

New Pride MagicMobile Ticket Design Debuts for Walt Disney World

In honor of Pride Month beginning on June 1, Disney has introduced a new Pride MagicMobile ticket design. This design features the progressive Pride flag which includes white, pink, and blue stripes for the transgender community as well as black and brown stripes for people of color. This push for...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Fantastic Fluffernutter Churro Returns to Disney California Adventure

The latest returning favorite at Disney California Adventure is none other than the Fluffernutter Churro: a warm, crispy creation that’s dripping with molten peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. Fluffernutter Churro – $6.75. Classic Churro topped with Peanut Butter Sauce, Marshmallow Sauce, and Chocolate Chips. We spotted the Fluffernutter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
WDW News Today

Disney Accidentally Refers to EPCOT Event as ‘International Food & Garden Festival’

In a new shopDisney listing for an Orange Bird figure, Disney referred to the current event at EPCOT as the “International Food & Garden Festival.”. EPCOT has a rotating roster of seasonal festivals that all follow a similar naming pattern. Here, it seems someone got two confused — the currently ongoing International Flower & Garden Festival to which this figure belongs, and the upcoming International Food & Wine Festival, which begins in July.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Repainting Begins on Exterior of Mickey’s PhilharMagic in Magic Kingdom

After refurbishing the marquee last year, Disney is now repainting the rest of the exterior of Mickey’s PhilharMagic. The edge of the roof overhang has been freshly painted blue, with rope-like gold running across it. The overhang is decorated with music notes. The support poles and decorative crowns also...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mouse Nike Golf Shirt Available at Disneyland Park

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We discovered a new Mickey Nike golf shirt at Castle Bros. on Main Street, U.S.A. The sleeves, top, and collar of the shirt are black. A grey stripe is embroidered on the chest. The sides and bottom portion of the shirt are white.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy