ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: three, fifteen; White Balls: eleven, twenty) (eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fourteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 27, Year: 26. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-seven; Year: twenty-six) Pick 3. 9-2-0 (nine, two, zero)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NU women's hoops adds assistant coach Jessica Keller

Jessica Keller has been hired as an assistant coach for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, the program announced on Monday. She replaces Chuck Love, who resigned last month after being suspended in February. Keller comes to Nebraska after spending five seasons as an assistant at Illinois State, including two...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Brock Knutson becomes third in-state 2023 OL to commit Nebraska football

Brock Knutson saw the chemistry between his future teammates and remembered the words of his father. “Ever since I was little, my dad has always told me, there’s something about playing football with that ‘N’ on the side of my helmet,” Knutson said. “He told me I could do that, and it’s always been a dream of mine to make that true.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen game against Pioneers suspended until Sunday

The Western Nebraska Pioneers held an 8-5 lead over the North Platte Plainsmen heading into the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday when the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will resume at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a seven-inning game. The second game will also be...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick make US junior national team

Two Nebraska volleyball players are among the 12 players chosen to play for the United States junior national volleyball team at a tournament this week. Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle blocker Bekka Allick were selected from a pool of 20 players after a week of training in Shreveport, Louisiana. Also chosen was Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate now playing for Creighton.
SHREVEPORT, LA
North Platte Telegraph

Work to begin on Nebraska Highway 2 from Halsey-Dunning

Weather permitting, work will begin June 13 on Nebraska Highway 2, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor for this...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#White Balls#The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Extension hires Caitlyn Jacobson as 4-H youth development educator

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension announced Caitlyn Jacobson as the new 4-H youth development Extension educator. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. She will be serving Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties through school enrichment programs, after school...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Wahoo teacher earns top state honor as band director

WAHOO – Jason Smith’s love of instrumental music was developed as a student at Ashland-Greenwood High School. For the past 10 years, he has been the band director at Wahoo Public Schools. His hard work was recognized recently when he was named the 2021 Music Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Music Education Association.
WAHOO, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
North Platte Telegraph

York student writes children's book during quarantine

YORK — Freshman-to-be Kali Wardyn of York is an author in the making, as she wrote and published a book by the age of 14. Wardyn said she always enjoyed writing short stories in elementary school. She started writing her first book, "The Pride," in spring 2020 as the...
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy