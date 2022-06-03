Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

Brock Knutson saw the chemistry between his future teammates and remembered the words of his father. “Ever since I was little, my dad has always told me, there’s something about playing football with that ‘N’ on the side of my helmet,” Knutson said. “He told me I could do that, and it’s always been a dream of mine to make that true.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO