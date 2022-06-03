Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

Jessica Keller has been hired as an assistant coach for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, the program announced on Monday. She replaces Chuck Love, who resigned last month after being suspended in February. Keller comes to Nebraska after spending five seasons as an assistant at Illinois State, including two...
Brock Knutson saw the chemistry between his future teammates and remembered the words of his father. “Ever since I was little, my dad has always told me, there’s something about playing football with that ‘N’ on the side of my helmet,” Knutson said. “He told me I could do that, and it’s always been a dream of mine to make that true.”
KEARNEY — Dylan Gray and Gavin Wilbur have some memories over the years. The two played together from elementary school through high school together at Lincoln Northeast and they are playing college football just under two hours from each other. But the final one in their prep careers was...
The Western Nebraska Pioneers held an 8-5 lead over the North Platte Plainsmen heading into the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday when the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will resume at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a seven-inning game. The second game will also be...
Two Nebraska volleyball players are among the 12 players chosen to play for the United States junior national volleyball team at a tournament this week. Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle blocker Bekka Allick were selected from a pool of 20 players after a week of training in Shreveport, Louisiana. Also chosen was Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate now playing for Creighton.
Weather permitting, work will begin June 13 on Nebraska Highway 2, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor for this...
KEARNEY — It’s hard for a team to bond in only six days, but that’s the mission every year at the annual Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium in Kearney. With minimal time to form a strategic game plan, teams practice 12 times leaving little room for leisure and bonding activities.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension announced Caitlyn Jacobson as the new 4-H youth development Extension educator. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. She will be serving Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties through school enrichment programs, after school...
WAHOO – Jason Smith’s love of instrumental music was developed as a student at Ashland-Greenwood High School. For the past 10 years, he has been the band director at Wahoo Public Schools. His hard work was recognized recently when he was named the 2021 Music Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Music Education Association.
Nebraska’s football program has changed so much in the previous 350 days that it’s easy to forget Scott Frost’s strong, clear thoughts on the transfer portal last summer. During a public fan event, Frost talked candidly in a Kearney ballroom about the risks of the portal for...
While the barrage of onlookers who annually line O Street to watch cars cruise Lincoln's main drag is a spectacle unique to Memorial Day weekend, area residents say the perilous driving behavior that accompanies it rolls on all summer. The unsanctioned cruise night May 29 resulted in tragedy for the...
YORK — Freshman-to-be Kali Wardyn of York is an author in the making, as she wrote and published a book by the age of 14. Wardyn said she always enjoyed writing short stories in elementary school. She started writing her first book, "The Pride," in spring 2020 as the...
