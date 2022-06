Two women are dead after a wrong way accident Thursday night (6/2) on Highway 163. The Iowa State Patrol says just before 8pm, an SUV driven by 79-year-old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was going the wrong way on the eastbound lane of Highway 163 in Jasper County. At mile marker 22, Findlow’s vehicle hit an SUV driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella head on. Findlow was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where she died from her injuries. Vance was pronounced dead at the scene.

JASPER COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO