Former Sixers big man Al Horford leads Celtics comeback over Warriors

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The 2022 NBA Finals began on Thursday as the Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 in the Bay Area. Not a single player on the Celtics had played in the finals while the Warriors boasted substantial championship series experience.

In the end, former Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford had a huge fourth quarter with the Celtics trailing to lead Boston to a 120-108 win. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including knocking down two 3s.

After spending a pretty miserable 2019-20 season with the Sixers, Horford is back in Boston, and he poured in a huge game of 26 points, including six 3s, and six rebounds, to lead the Celtics in this one. The six 3-pointers were the most he had ever made in a game.

While Horford was extremely impressive for the Celtics, another former Sixers star, Andre Iguodala, had seven points off the bench for the Warriors. Golden State will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday.

NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

